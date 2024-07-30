What Is Benedict Cumberbatch’s Net Worth?

Benedict Cumberbatch, a renowned British actor, has a net worth of $40 million. His professional acting career, which began in 2000, has seen consistent success. Cumberbatch is widely recognized for his roles in films such as “The Other Boleyn Girl,” “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” “Doctor Strange,” and “The Imitation Game,” as well as the BBC series “Sherlock,” where he played the iconic role of Sherlock Holmes.

Benedict Cumberbatch Net Worth $40 Million Date of Birth July 19, 1976 Place of Birth Hammersmith, London Nationality Brits Profession Actor

Early Life

Benedict Timothy Carlton Cumberbatch was born on July 19, 1976, in Hammersmith, London, England. Raised in a family of actors, he attended boarding schools from the age of eight, starting with Brambletye School in West Sussex. He then went on to Harrow School on an arts scholarship, participating in numerous Shakespearean plays and making his acting debut in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the age of 12. After a gap year teaching English at a Tibetan monastery in India, he graduated from the University of Manchester with a degree in Drama and later studied at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

Benedict Cumberbatch Career

Cumberbatch has built a distinguished career in theater, film, and television. Since 2001, he has performed major roles in classic plays at prominent theaters like the Regent’s Park Open Air, Royal Court, and Royal National Theaters, including numerous Shakespeare plays at the London Barbican Theater. His West End debut came in 2005 with “Hedda Gabler.” He also starred in the award-winning production of “Frankenstein” at the Royal National Theater alongside Johnny Lee Miller.

His television career began with guest roles in “Heartbeat” and “Tipping the Velvet” in the early 2000s. In 2004, he portrayed Stephen Hawking in the BBC Two movie “Hawking,” earning a BAFTA TV Award nomination and a Golden Nymph for Best Performance by an Actor. Cumberbatch’s first starring film role was in 2007’s “Atonement,” followed by “The Other Boleyn Girl” in 2008.

In 2010, Cumberbatch began his most iconic role as Sherlock Holmes in the BBC series “Sherlock.” His performance garnered critical acclaim and earned him six Primetime Emmy Award nominations, winning one in 2014. In 2013, he appeared in four Academy Award-nominated films: “12 Years a Slave,” “Star Trek: Into Darkness,” “August: Osage County,” and “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.” His role in “The Imitation Game” (2014) earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Cumberbatch joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Strange, starring in the 2016 film of the same name, and appearing in “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019). He also had a role in the acclaimed war film “1917” (2019) and won a BAFTA for his performance in the Showtime/Sky Atlantic series “Patrick Melrose” the same year.

Beyond acting, Cumberbatch has done extensive voice work, including BBC radio productions and narrations for National Geographic and Discovery documentaries, as well as several audiobooks.

Personal Life

In 2005, Cumberbatch and friends were abducted in South Africa during a carjacking incident, a harrowing experience that deeply affected him. He married opera director Sophie Hunter in February 2015, after being friends for 17 years. The couple has two sons, Christopher Carlton (born 2015) and Hal Audren (born 2017).

Charity Work

Cumberbatch is an ambassador for The Prince’s Trust and supports various organizations that use the arts to help disadvantaged young people, including Odd Arts, Anno’s Africa, and Dramatic Need. Since portraying Stephen Hawking in 2004, he has been an ambassador for the Motor Neurone Disease Association. He donates artworks to support The Willow Foundation and the Thomas Coram Foundation for Children.

In 2014, he joined Prince William and Ralph Lauren at a fundraising gala for the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust. He has supported Cancer Research UK’s “Give up Clothes for Good” campaign and is a founding member of the “Save Soho” campaign to protect iconic music and performing arts venues.

Cumberbatch has also supported Save the Children in aiding young Syrian refugees and has criticized government actions around the refugee crisis in an open letter published in “The Guardian.” He was honored with a CBE from the Queen in 2015 for his services to the performing arts and charity and was appointed a visiting fellow at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford University, in 2016.

Benedict Cumberbatch Net Worth

