What Is Carmen Electra’s Net Worth?

Carmen Electra, an American glamour model, actress, television personality, singer, and dancer, has a net worth of $8 million. Born Tara Leigh Patrick, Electra gained fame in the 1990s with her diverse talents. Her career began with a boost from Prince, who suggested she change her name and helped launch her music career, albeit briefly.

Electra’s widespread recognition came after posing for Playboy magazine in 1996, leading to multiple appearances in the publication. Her breakthrough acting role was as Lani McKenzie on the popular TV series “Baywatch” from 1997 to 1998.

Throughout the late 1990s and 2000s, Electra starred in numerous comedy films, including the “Scary Movie” franchise, “Date Movie,” and “Meet the Spartans.” She also had recurring roles in TV shows like “Hyperion Bay” and “Oh Baby.”

Expanding her career, Electra hosted various shows, such as MTV’s “Singled Out” and the reality series “Ex-Isle.” Known for her sex appeal and comedic timing, Electra became a pop culture icon. She has also released fitness videos, published a book, and ventured into business with her own line of lingerie and beauty products.

Early Life

Carmen Electra, born Tara Leigh Patrick on April 20, 1972, in Sharonville, Ohio, was raised by parents involved in the music business. She developed a close relationship with her mother and studied dance from a young age. Electra attended the School for Creative and Performing Arts in Cincinnati, where she studied alongside Nick Lachey. After performing in a school production of “Peter Pan,” she aspired to become a Broadway actress. She later transferred to Princeton High School, graduating in 1990. After high school, she studied acting and modeling at Barbizon Modeling and Acting School.

Prince and Musical Career

After high school, Tara met Prince in Minneapolis, who helped her start a music career and renamed her “Carmen Electra.” She signed with Prince’s label, Paisley Park Records, and released her debut album, “Carmen Electra,” in 1993. Although she only released one album before focusing on modeling and acting, she occasionally returned to music with singles and collaborations with The Pussycat Dolls.

Modeling and Acting

Electra’s career in entertainment took off after she posed for Playboy in 1996. This exposure led to her role in “Baywatch” from 1997 to 1998 and appearances in MTV’s “Singled Out.” She continued to model for Playboy, often gracing the cover. Her film career includes roles in “American Vampire,” “Good Burger,” “Scary Movie,” “Starsky & Hutch,” “Cheaper by the Dozen 2,” “Scary Movie 4,” “Epic Movie,” “Meet the Spartans,” and “Disaster Movie.” Electra also appeared as herself in “House” and voiced a character in the animated series “Tripping the Rift.” She guest-judged on “So You Think You Can Dance” and “Britain’s Got Talent” in 2012 and participated in reality TV series like “VH1 Divas 2004,” “‘Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen and Dave,” and “The Choice.”

Personal Life

In 1998, Electra faced personal tragedies with the deaths of her mother from brain cancer and her sister from a heart attack. She married NBA player Dennis Rodman the same year, attributing the marriage to her emotional numbness from her losses. The marriage was annulled days later, and they officially split in 1999.

In 2003, Electra married Dave Navarro, lead guitarist for Jane’s Addiction, but they divorced in 2007. She then became engaged to rock musician Rob Patterson in 2008.

Real Estate

In 2002, Electra purchased a gated home in Beverly Hills for $1.35 million. She sold the property in 2014 for $3.75 million. Shortly after the sale, the buyer flipped the house for $4.8 million. Before selling, Electra bought a new mansion in the Hollywood Hills for $2.7 million. She sold this property less than a year later in July 2015 for $2.35 million, resulting in a loss of around $350,000.

