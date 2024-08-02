What Is Casey Affleck’s Net Worth?

Casey Affleck, an American actor and director, has a net worth of $25 million. Known for his roles in films such as “Good Will Hunting,” “Manchester by the Sea,” “Ocean’s Eleven,” and “Gone Baby Gone,” Affleck has built a notable career in Hollywood. He is the younger brother of actor Ben Affleck and the ex-husband of actress Summer Phoenix. Casey won the 2017 Best Actor Oscar for his role in “Manchester by the Sea.”

Early Life

Caleb Casey McGuire Affleck-Boldt was born on August 12, 1975, in Falmouth, Massachusetts. He is the younger brother of actor, director, and screenwriter Ben Affleck. Their parents, Chris Boldt and Timothy Affleck, divorced when Casey was 9. A local casting director friend of Chris helped Casey and Ben get auditions and parts as movie extras. However, it wasn’t until high school that Casey became passionate about acting, inspired by his theater teacher at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School.

Casey Affleck Career

Casey appeared in several local commercials as a child and in the TV movie “Lemon Sky” (1988) and the miniseries “The Kennedys of Massachusetts” (1990). His first film role came after high school in the 1995 movie “To Die For,” directed by Gus Van Sant, where he formed a lasting friendship with Joaquin Phoenix. In 1996, he had a role in the drama “Race the Sun,” which he later described as disappointing.

Affleck’s career gained some traction with his small but well-received role in “Good Will Hunting” (1997), co-written by his brother Ben and childhood friend Matt Damon. He also appeared in “Chasing Amy” (1997), where Ben had the leading role. However, his career didn’t take off as quickly as his brother’s.

Following these early successes, Casey acted in a series of films that didn’t achieve much commercial or critical success, including “Desert Blue,” “200 Cigarettes,” “Drowning Mona,” “Attention Shoppers,” and “Soul Survivors.”

Breakthrough Roles

Casey’s career saw an upswing with his supporting role in “Ocean’s Eleven” (2001), and its sequels “Ocean’s Twelve” (2004) and “Ocean’s Thirteen” (2007). These films were hugely successful and brought Casey more attention.

His first leading role came in the independent film “Lonesome Jim” (2006), co-starring Liv Tyler and directed by Steve Buscemi. The following year, he starred in “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” and “Gone Baby Gone,” directed by his brother Ben. Both films showcased Casey’s acting prowess, with the former earning him critical acclaim and several award nominations.

“I’m Still Here”

Casey made his directorial debut with the self-funded 2010 mockumentary “I’m Still Here,” starring Joaquin Phoenix. The film portrayed Phoenix’s public meltdown, later revealed as a long-term, immersive performance. Despite the buzz, the film received largely negative reviews.

Major Success

Casey rebounded with roles in “Ain’t Them Bodies Saints” (2013) and “Out of the Furnace” (2013), where his performances were praised for their depth and intensity. However, his most acclaimed role came in 2016’s “Manchester by the Sea,” where he played a troubled alcoholic. His performance won him an Oscar, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe, and a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actor, solidifying his reputation as one of the best actors of his generation.

Personal Life

Casey began dating Summer Phoenix, Joaquin’s sister, in 1999. They were engaged in 2004 and married in 2006, having two sons, Indiana and Atticus. The couple separated in 2015 and divorced in 2017.

Like his brother Ben, Casey has struggled with alcoholism but has been sober since 2016. He is also a dedicated animal rights advocate and has been a vegan since 1995, working with organizations like PETA and Farm Sanctuary.

Real Estate

Casey has made several notable real estate transactions over the years. Details about his properties and investments are often kept private, but his net worth reflects both his successful career and smart financial decisions.

Casey Affleck Net Worth

Casey Affleck net worth is $25 million.