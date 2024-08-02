What Is Charlie Hunnam’s Net Worth?

Charlie Hunnam, an English actor and screenwriter, has a net worth of $20 million. Known for his remarkable looks and convincing American accent, Hunnam has captivated audiences on both sides of the Atlantic. Born in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Hunnam graduated from Cumbria College of Art and Design with a degree in Theory and History of Film. His career began with a chance audition for the children’s show “Byker Grove,” leading to a successful acting journey that includes notable roles in both television and film.

Charlie Hunnam Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth April 10, 1980 Place of Birth Newcastle upon Tyne Nationality Brits Profession Actor

Early Life

Charlie Hunnam was born Charles Matthew Hunnam on April 10, 1980, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. His mother, Jane, is a business owner and former ballet dancer, and his father, William, sold scrap metal and left the family when Charlie was two years old. Hunnam grew up with an older brother, William, and two younger half-brothers, Oliver and Christian. At age 12, Charlie moved to Melmerby, Cumbria, after his mother remarried. During his adolescence, Hunnam was diagnosed with dyslexia and developed mysophobia (germophobia). Despite these challenges, he pursued his interest in rugby and performing arts, eventually graduating with a film degree from Cumbria College of Art and Design.

Charlie Hunnam Career

At 17, Hunnam was discovered by a production manager for “Byker Grove” while shopping. After appearing in three episodes, he briefly tried modeling before focusing solely on acting. His first significant role came in 1999 as Nathan Maloney in “Queer as Folk.” This breakthrough role led to various television and film projects, including “Young Americans,” “Undeclared,” “Abandon,” “Nicholas Nickleby,” “Cold Mountain,” “Green Street,” and “Children of Men.”

Hunnam’s career took a major leap in 2008 when he was cast as Jackson “Jax” Teller in the FX series “Sons of Anarchy.” The show, which ran for seven seasons, received critical acclaim and solidified Hunnam’s status as a leading actor. During his time on the show, he received multiple award nominations, including Critics’ Choice Television Awards, EWwy Awards, a People’s Choice Award, and a Satellite Award.

Hunnam continued to build his filmography with roles in “3,2,1… Frankie Go Boom” (2012), “Crimson Peak” (2015), and “The Lost City of Z” (2016). His performance in “Pacific Rim” (2013) earned him the Huading Award for Best Global Emerging Actor, and he won the CinemaCon Award for Male Star of the Year for “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” (2017). Despite mixed success at the box office, Hunnam remained a sought-after actor.

In 2022, Hunnam began starring in the Apple TV+ series “Shantaram,” showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Personal Life

Charlie met actress Katharine Towne in 1999 during an audition for “Dawson’s Creek.” The couple married in Las Vegas after knowing each other for just three weeks, but they divorced in 2002. Hunnam later described the marriage as “three terrible, painful, expensive years.”

Since 2005, Hunnam has been in a relationship with artist Morgana McNelis. In 2016, he publicly defended her against online harassment from some of his fans.

Hunnam practices Brazilian jiu-jitsu, earning a blue belt in 2018 under former Pan American Champion Rigan Machado. He enjoys spending time in California and the Northern England countryside and has expressed a desire to live on a farm.

In 2019, while filming the Apple TV+ series “Shantaram” in India, Hunnam faced numerous health issues, including a lung infection, strep throat, a bacterial gut infection, and dengue fever.

Real Estate

In 2002, Charlie purchased a bungalow in the Fairfax area of Los Angeles for approximately $695,000. In 2017, he listed the property for rent at $6,500 per month. In 2016, he acquired a renovated four-bedroom home in the Hollywood Hills for $2.7 million.

Charlie Hunnam Net Worth

