What Is Chris Daughtry’s Net Worth?

Chris Daughtry, an American singer, songwriter, and actor, boasts a net worth of $8 million. He gained fame from his participation in the fifth season of “American Idol,” where he reached the final four. Despite his unexpected elimination, Daughtry has enjoyed a successful career, selling the third most albums of any “American Idol” alum behind Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood. He transitioned from a relatively unknown “Rocker Dad” in North Carolina to a headlining artist and successful touring musician in a remarkably short time.

Chris Daughtry Net Worth $8 Million Date of Birth December 26, 1979 Place of Birth McLeansville, North Carolina Nationality American Profession Singer, Songwriter, Actor

Early Life

Born Christopher Adam Daughtry on December 26, 1979, in McLeansville, North Carolina, Chris grew up in Lasker, North Carolina, before moving to Palmyra, Virginia, at age 14. With a brother and a supportive family, Daughtry started taking guitar lessons at 16 and quickly developed his musical skills. During high school at Fluvanna County High School in Palmyra, he performed as an opening act for local bands, participated in school plays, and formed his band, Cadence. The band released one album, “All Eyes on You,” in 1999. He later joined the band Absent Element full-time, gaining moderate success in North Carolina and Virginia. Their 2005 EP, “Uprooted,” featured songs that would later appear on Daughtry’s debut album.

“American Idol”

In 2005, Chris auditioned for “American Idol” in Denver, Colorado, performing The Box Tops’ “The Letter.” Despite mixed reviews from the judges, he advanced to Hollywood and continued to impress, particularly with his rendition of Fuel’s “Hemorrhage (In My Hands).” He made it to the top four before being eliminated, a result that surprised many, including himself.

Post “Idol” Career

After “American Idol,” Chris made numerous talk show appearances and signed with RCA Records. He formed the band Daughtry, and their self-titled debut album, released in November 2006, became the fastest-selling rock album according to Soundscan. Its singles, including “It’s Not Over” and “Home,” performed well commercially. The album won an American Music Award and received four Grammy nominations.

Daughtry’s second album, “Leave This Town,” was released in July 2009, topping the Billboard album chart. Their subsequent albums, “Break the Spell” (2011) and “Baptized” (2013), saw moderate success. While Chris’s vocal talent was consistently praised, his band did not replicate the commercial success of their early work.

Personal Life

Chris Daughtry has been married to Deanna Daughtry since November 2000, and they have four children together, including two stepchildren from Deanna’s first marriage and twins born in 2010. Tragically, his stepdaughter Hannah died by suicide in 2021. Chris is a Christian and a comic book enthusiast, having contributed artwork for “Batman” #50 in 2016.

Real Estate

In June 2006, Chris bought a 1.17-acre property in Oak Ridge, North Carolina, for $690,000, which he later sold for $585,000. In 2008, he purchased a 44-acre estate in Oak Ridge for $1 million, featuring a pool, gym, guest house, recording studio, and more. He sold this property in October 2014 for $2.3 million. In May 2014, Chris acquired a 3,400-square-foot condo in Charlotte, North Carolina, for $1.9 million, in a building that also houses celebrities like Cam Newton and Michael Jordan.

Chris Daughtry Net Worth

Chris Daughtry net worth is $8 million.