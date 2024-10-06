What Is Tana Mongeau’s Net Worth?

Tana Mongeau, a well-known American internet personality, rapper, and influencer, has amassed a net worth of $4 million. Best recognized for her Storytime videos on YouTube, Mongeau has cultivated a massive following, with over five million subscribers on her channel. Her success on YouTube has opened doors to a music career, an MTV show, and other ventures, cementing her as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Tana Mongeau Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth June 24, 1998 Place of Birth Las Vegas, Nevada Nationality America Profession Internet Personality, Rapper, and Influencer

Early Life

Tana Marie Mongeau was born on June 24, 1998, in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she spent her childhood and teenage years. Growing up in a city known for its vibrant energy, Mongeau’s journey into the spotlight began in 2015 when she launched her self-titled YouTube channel. Her raw and often controversial content quickly gained attention, propelling her to internet stardom.

Career

Tana Mongeau’s fame skyrocketed with her Storytime videos, where she recounts dramatic, sometimes outrageous experiences. In 2017, she made headlines after claiming she was under investigation by the FBI due to someone hacking her email and sending bomb threats. This event was just one of the many controversies she has embraced throughout her career. Her rise to fame began with a viral video titled KICKED OUT OF WALMART, a prime example of how Mongeau has used controversy to fuel her online success.

In 2017, Mongeau ventured into the music industry, releasing her debut single Hefner, accompanied by a music video featuring actress Bella Thorne. Her music career continued to grow, and she collaborated with fellow YouTubers Lil Phag and Dr. Woke on the track Deadahh. Additional singles like W and F**k Up followed in 2018, and she was a featured artist on two songs in the album God Hates Lil Phag.

Mongeau’s influence extended beyond YouTube. In 2018, she hosted a self-branded convention called TanaCon, which was plagued by poor organization and dubbed a disaster akin to the infamous Fyre Fest. Following the event’s failure, Mongeau refunded attendees and released a three-part documentary on YouTube about the experience.

In 2019, Tana made her reality TV debut on MTV’s Tana Turns 21, a series that coincided with the release of her single FaceTime. Her television appearances also include Shane and Friends and the murder mystery show Escape the Night, as well as the YouTube series No Filter. Mongeau continues to be one of the most watched creators on YouTube.

Capitalizing on Controversy

Tana Mongeau is part of a generation of internet celebrities who thrive on controversy. Rather than avoiding it, she has leveraged scandal to her advantage. In 2017, she was arrested for underage drinking at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and capitalized on the incident by selling t-shirts featuring her mugshot, which generated $40,000 in revenue in just two days.

Mongeau’s content often leads to her videos being demonetized by YouTube due to their controversial nature. This has made her a “struggling demonetized influencer” in her own words, meaning she doesn’t rely heavily on YouTube ad revenue. Instead, she earns money by selling merchandise and partnering with brands like Lounge Underwear that align with her edgy image.

Personal Life

Mongeau’s personal life has also been the subject of public fascination. From 2017 to early 2019, she was romantically involved with Bella Thorne. Later, in the spring of 2019, Mongeau began dating fellow YouTuber Jake Paul. Their whirlwind romance led to an engagement in June 2019 and a wedding in July at Las Vegas’s Graffiti Mansion. However, Mongeau later revealed that the marriage was not legally binding. She briefly changed her social media name to Tana Paul but reverted to her original name by the beginning of 2020.

Tana Mongeau Net Worth

Tana Mongeau net worth is $4 million.