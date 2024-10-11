Arianna Huffington’s Net Worth

Arianna Huffington, a Greek-American author, syndicated columnist, and businesswoman, has an impressive net worth of $100 million. Known as one of the most influential women globally, Huffington made a name for herself through her role as the co-founder of The Huffington Post, a media empire that AOL purchased for $315 million in 2011. At the time of the sale, she owned approximately 30% of the company, contributing significantly to her wealth. In addition to her media achievements, Huffington has a hand in several major companies, including Uber, Thrive Global, and Global Citizen. Moreover, her career as an accomplished author has further cemented her financial success, with several best-selling books under her belt.

Arianna Huffington Net Worth $100 Million Date of Birth July 15, 1950 Place of Birth Athens, Greece Profession Author, Syndicated Columnist, and Businesswoman

Early Life

Arianna Huffington, born Ariadnē-Anna Stasinopoúlou on July 15, 1950, in Athens, Greece, was raised in a family steeped in journalism and literature. Her parents’ influence on her intellectual development was evident early on. At 16, Huffington moved to the United States and later attended Cambridge University, where she became president of the Cambridge Union, marking a significant achievement as one of the first foreign female students to hold that position.

Also Read: Andrew Zimmern Net Worth

After her studies, Huffington explored her spiritual side in India before transitioning to a career in writing. Her early years in the 1970s were marked by her relationship with author Bernard Levin, who supported her literary ambitions. However, after turning 30 and seeking to start a family, Huffington moved to New York to pursue new opportunities in both her personal and professional life.

Rise to Prominence

Arianna Huffington’s career took off with the publication of her book The Female Woman in the 1970s, which critiqued aspects of the women’s liberation movement. This was followed by a series of biographies throughout the 1980s. After marrying Michael Huffington, she became more involved in U.S. politics, contributing to the Emmy award-winning show Politically Incorrect and later launching The Detroit Project to advocate for alternative fuels. In 2003, she ran for governor of California but withdrew after garnering little voter support.

In 2005, Huffington co-founded The Huffington Post with Andrew Breitbart, Kenneth Lerer, and Jonah Peretti. Initially a platform for both staff writers and unpaid bloggers, The Huffington Post quickly gained traction, especially among Democratic audiences. Its success was solidified when it became the first commercially run media outlet to win a Pulitzer Prize in 2012. Huffington’s leadership and innovative approach made The Huffington Post a cornerstone in the digital news landscape.

Following her success with The Huffington Post, Huffington founded Thrive Global in 2016, an organization aimed at addressing workplace stress and wellness. The company has since grown significantly, raising $30 million in additional funding in 2017 and reaching a valuation of $120 million.

Controversies

Despite her success, Arianna Huffington’s career has not been without controversy. She has faced multiple accusations of plagiarism over the years. For instance, her 1981 book on Maria Callas led to out-of-court settlements with another biographer. Her biography of Pablo Picasso also drew claims of intellectual theft, though no legal actions were taken.

The Sale of The Huffington Post

In 2011, when AOL bought The Huffington Post, Huffington’s 30% stake translated into a $100 million pre-tax payout. After the sale, she became president and editor-in-chief of The Huffington Post Media Group. Later, in 2015, Verizon acquired AOL for $4.4 billion, further expanding Huffington’s influence in the digital media world.

In addition to her media ventures, Huffington has been involved in significant business projects such as Uber and Thrive Global, proving her entrepreneurial capabilities beyond journalism.

Personal Life

In 1985, Arianna married Michael Huffington, a wealthy Republican politician, and oil heir. Their union resulted in two children before they divorced in 1997. A year later, Michael publicly revealed his bisexuality, a fact that he had shared with Arianna early in their marriage.

Huffington became a U.S. citizen in 1990 and has long been involved in exploring different spiritual and religious practices. Her affiliations with spiritual leaders such as Werner Erhard and John-Roger Hinkins have influenced both her personal and professional outlook.

Real Estate

Arianna Huffington’s real estate portfolio is equally impressive. In 1997, following her divorce, she purchased an 8,000-square-foot Brentwood home for $4.1 million. In 2013, she expanded her holdings with an $8.1 million apartment in Manhattan’s SoHo district, adding to her already significant assets.

Arianna Huffington Net Worth

Arianna Huffington net worth is $100 million.