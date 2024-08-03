What Is Colin Cowherd’s Net Worth And Salary?

Colin Cowherd, a prominent sports radio host, has a net worth of $25 million. Known for his candid and often controversial opinions, Cowherd has built a substantial career in both radio and television. After leaving ESPN in 2015, he joined Fox Sports, where he continued to host popular radio and TV shows. Cowherd is also an accomplished author with several successful books to his name.

Colin Cowherd Net Worth $25 Million Date of Birth January 6, 1964 Place of Birth Aberdeen, Washington Nationality American Profession Sports Radio Host

Colin Cowherd Salary and Contract

During his tenure at ESPN, Cowherd earned a peak salary of $2 million per year. His move to Fox Sports/iHeartRadio in 2015 came with a lucrative contract worth $6 million annually for four years. In 2018, with one year remaining on his deal, he signed an extension that continued to pay him $6 million per year. This new contract also granted him an ownership stake in his show, giving him a percentage of the show’s net revenue.

Early Life

Colin Cowherd was born on January 6, 1964, in Aberdeen, Washington. He grew up in Grayland, Washington, with his older sister. Describing himself as a “loner” during his childhood, Cowherd’s upbringing was challenging. His father, an optometrist, struggled with alcoholism, and his parents divorced when he was young. Raised primarily by his mother, a homemaker, Cowherd developed a passion for listening to baseball on the radio. He later attended Eastern Washington University after graduating from high school.

Colin Cowherd Career

Cowherd’s career began with the San Diego Padres as their play-by-play announcer. He then moved to KVBC in Las Vegas, where he became the sports director and won the Nevada Sportscaster of the Year award five times. Cowherd also worked as a sports anchor for WTVT in Florida and KGW-TV in Portland. In 2001, he began hosting the radio show “The Herd” on KFXX.

In 2003, Cowherd joined ESPN Radio and hosted “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” from 2004 to 2015. The show was later simulcast on ESPNU. Between 2009 and 2012, he also co-hosted “SportsNation” on ESPN2, and in 2013, he began hosting “Colin’s New Football Show” on ESPN.

After departing from ESPN in 2015, Cowherd signed a four-year deal with Fox Sports. He began hosting “The Herd” on Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports Radio, and contributed to shows like “Fox NFL Kickoff” and “Speak for Yourself with Cowherd & Whitlock.”

Controversy

Cowherd’s career has been marked by numerous controversial statements. His blunt assessments and conservative views have often landed him in hot water but have also contributed to his popularity.

In 2005, Cowherd faced backlash for trivializing the death of professional wrestler Eddie Guerrero, dismissing it as “not newsworthy.” ESPN apologized, and Cowherd received a stern warning from management. He also sparked controversy by describing wrestling fans as “lonely” and “pathetic.”

In 2007, Cowherd orchestrated a DDoS attack on the sports blog The Big Lead by directing his listeners to visit the site simultaneously, causing it to crash for 96 hours. Surprisingly, he faced no disciplinary action, as there were no policies against such actions at the time.

Cowherd drew further ire in 2007 when he made insensitive remarks about the death of NFL player Sean Taylor, implying that Taylor’s past legal issues contributed to his murder. These comments were made despite evidence that the incident was unrelated to Taylor’s past.

Perhaps the most significant controversy came in 2015, when Cowherd made disparaging remarks about Dominican Republic baseball players, suggesting they were less capable of understanding the complexities of the sport. This led to his dismissal from ESPN after the MLBPA threatened to sever ties with the network.

Personal Life

Colin Cowherd married Ann in 2010, and together they have six children, including two from Cowherd’s previous marriage and four from Ann’s previous marriage.

Real Estate

In December 2018, Colin and Ann purchased a home in Manhattan Beach, California, for $6.525 million. They listed it for sale in January 2021 for $6.999 million and reportedly received a contingent offer within a week. The couple also owns a ski vacation property in Park City, Utah, acquired in 2017.

In March 2021, they bought a 6,700-square-foot mansion in Brentwood, Los Angeles, for $6.9 million. They listed this home for sale in February 2023 for $11.5 million, potentially netting a $4 million profit in just under two years.

Colin Cowherd Net Worth

Colin Cowherd net worth is $25 million.