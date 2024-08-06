What Is Dirk Nowitzki’s Net Worth And Salary?

Dirk Nowitzki, a retired professional basketball player from Germany, boasts a net worth of $140 million. Widely regarded as the best European NBA player of all time and one of the best power forwards in the sport, Nowitzki’s versatility and 7-foot frame made him a standout on the court. His career highlights include leading the Dallas Mavericks to their only NBA championship in 2011 and helping the German national team secure a bronze medal in the 2002 FIBA World Championship.

Dirk Nowitzki Net Worth $140 Million Date of Birth June 19, 1978 Place of Birth Würzburg Profession Professional Basketball Player

Early Life

Dirk Nowitzki was born on June 19, 1978, in Würzburg, West Germany. Raised by professional athlete parents—his mother was a basketball player and his father a handball player for the German national team—Nowitzki stood out due to his height from a young age. Initially drawn to tennis and handball, he eventually gravitated toward basketball.

At 15, Nowitzki caught the eye of Holger Geschwindner, a professional German basketball player who recognized his potential. Geschwindner began training Nowitzki three times a week, focusing on shooting and passing. When Nowitzki turned 16, he joined the German basketball team DJK Würzburg, thanks to his impressive skills.

Dirk Nowitzki Career

Nowitzki’s first season at DJK was underwhelming, but he bounced back in his second season, becoming a regular starter and scoring over 20 points per game. At 18, he led DJK to promotion within Germany’s first division. After winning the title of “German Basketball Player of the Year,” Nowitzki aimed for the NBA. His performance in Nike’s Hoop Heroes Tour and the Hoop Summit, where he famously dunked on Charles Barkley, attracted global attention.

In 1998, Nowitzki was picked ninth in the NBA draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, who traded him to the Dallas Mavericks. Despite a challenging first season, Nowitzki improved significantly, becoming a key player for the Mavericks. By the 2000-2001 season, he was averaging over 20 points per game.

In 2001, Nowitzki signed a six-year, $90 million contract extension, making him the second-highest-paid German athlete after Michael Schumacher. He quickly became a vital member of the Mavericks, known for scoring decisive baskets and leading the team.

In 2004, Nowitzki scored a personal best of 53 points against the Houston Rockets. Despite several playoff losses, he won the Most Valuable Player Award for the 2006-2007 season. The pinnacle of his career came in the 2010-2011 season when he led the Mavericks to an NBA championship, earning the Finals MVP award.

Dirk Nowitzki Salary

During his 21-season NBA career, Dirk Nowitzki earned $255 million in salary, making him the sixth-highest-paid NBA player of all time in terms of salary. Living in Texas, where there is no state income tax, saved him an estimated $33 million compared to players in high-tax states.

Dirk Nowitzki Contracts

Nowitzki became known for taking discounted contracts to help the Mavericks build a competitive team. In 2006, he signed a $59 million, three-year extension instead of waiting for a potential $158 million, six-year contract in 2008. In 2014, he signed a three-year, $25 million deal instead of a possible $239 million, five-year extension. His final contract, a two-year, $10 million deal in 2017, further demonstrated his commitment to the team’s success. Had he not taken these discounts, his career earnings could have been $446 million, $194 million more than his actual earnings.

Real Estate

After retiring, Nowitzki purchased a $5.75 million mansion in 2019 in the North Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, home to celebrities like ex-president George W. Bush and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. The 11,000-square-foot mansion previously belonged to the late billionaire Charles Wyly.

Dirk Nowitzki Net Worth

Dirk Nowitzki net worth is $140 million.