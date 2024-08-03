What Is Corey Harrison’s Net Worth?

Corey Harrison, also known as “Big Hoss,” is an American businessman and reality television star with a net worth of $4 million. Harrison earned his wealth as a prominent cast member of the History Channel’s hit show “Pawn Stars.” The show, which features three generations of the Harrison family and their Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, debuted in 2009 and quickly became one of the most popular programs on cable TV. “Pawn Stars” attracts over 3 million viewers per episode and has aired more than 590 episodes across 18 seasons. Corey capitalized on the show’s success by co-authoring the 2011 book “License to Pawn: Deals, Steals and Life at the Gold and Silver,” which chronicles his childhood challenges and the fame brought by the show.

Corey Harrison Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth April 27, 1983 Place of Birth Las Vegas, Nevada Nationality American Profession Businessman, Reality Television Star

Early Life

Corey Harrison was born Richard Corey Harrison on April 27, 1983, in Las Vegas, Nevada. His parents, Rick and Kim, divorced in 1984. Corey has a brother named Adam and a half-brother named Jake.

His father and grandfather, Richard “Old Man” Harrison, opened the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in 1989. Corey began working at the shop at the age of nine and eventually became a co-owner.

Pawn Stars

As the manager of Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, Corey oversees the store’s day-to-day operations and manages 30 employees. Known for making more purchases than anyone else in the shop, Corey has been central to many episodes of “Pawn Stars,” which often highlight his disputes with his father and grandfather (until Richard’s death in 2018) over managerial decisions, inventory knowledge, and high-ticket purchases like a boat and a $38,000 hot air balloon. In season seven, Corey threatened to leave the business unless he received a 10% partnership. He was granted a 5% partnership and decided to stay. Beyond “Pawn Stars,” Corey has appeared on “Pawnography” (2014–2015), “American Restoration” (2010–2012), and “iCarly” (2012).

Personal Life

On April 26, 2014, Corey suffered a motorcycle accident, resulting in a broken arm and injuries to his foot and back, just hours before his 31st birthday celebration. Corey met his first wife, Charlene, in high school, and they married in 2009. They divorced in 2015. He married Karina “Kiki” Harrison in July 2017, but they divorced 11 months later, finalizing in September. In 2010, Corey underwent gastric bypass surgery, reducing his weight from 365 pounds to 249 pounds.

Real Estate

In 2013, Corey purchased a 7,069-square-foot home in Las Vegas for $1 million. The property, listed for sale at $2.39 million in 2016, features seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a basement with a bar, game area, and home theater. The home sits on over an acre of land and includes a swimming pool with a waterfall and water slide, two three-car garages, and a fire pit. After several price reductions and attempts to rent it out for around $6,000 per month, Corey ultimately sold the property for $2 million in May 2022.

