What is CrowdStrike?

CrowdStrike is a prominent cybersecurity software company founded in 2012 by CEO George Kurtz, along with Dmitri Alperovitch and Gregg Marston. According to its website, CrowdStrike boasts the “world’s most advanced cloud-native platform that protects and enables the people, processes, and technologies driving modern enterprises.”

Dmitri Alperovitch, CrowdStrike’s Chief Technology Officer, is a member of the Biden administration’s Homeland Security Advisory Council, which provides advice and expertise to support decision-making across the spectrum of homeland security operations.

What caused the CrowdStrike outage?

According to an alert sent by CrowdStrike to its clients and reviewed by Reuters, the company’s “Falcon Sensor” software caused Microsoft Windows to crash and display a blue screen, commonly known as the “Blue Screen of Death.”

George Kurtz stated that “there was an issue with a Falcon content update for Windows Hosts.” This incident, which was not a security or cyber incident, has been identified, and a fix has been deployed. Kurtz assured that customers “remain fully protected,” as noted in his post on X (formerly Twitter).