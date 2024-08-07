What Is Errol Spence Jr’s Net Worth?

Errol Spence Jr. is an American professional boxer with a net worth of $15 million. He is renowned for holding the unified welterweight championship, including the WBA (Super), WBC, and IBF titles. Widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers globally, Spence’s career has been marked by impressive victories and significant earnings.

Errol Spence Jr Net Worth $15 Million Date of Birth March 3, 1990 Place of Birth Long Island, New York Nationality American Profession Professional Boxer

Early Life

Errol Spence Jr. was born on March 3, 1990, in Long Island, New York. He is of Jamaican descent through his father and African-American descent through his mother. At the age of seven, Spence moved to Dallas, Texas, where he began his boxing journey at the age of 12. As an amateur, Spence showcased his talent by winning three consecutive United States national championships. He also represented the United States at the 2012 Olympics, reaching the quarter-finals.

Errol Spence Jr Career

Spence made his professional boxing debut in November 2012 with a win over Jonathan Garcia. His rise in the boxing world continued, and in May 2017, he defeated Kell Brook to win the IBF welterweight title, bringing his record to 22-0. Spence successfully retained his title against Lamont Peterson in January 2018 and again in June 2018 against Carlos Ocampo.

In March 2019, Spence retained his IBF welterweight title by defeating Mikey Garcia, extending his undefeated record to 25-0. He earned a $3 million purse for the fight against Garcia, plus an additional $5 million from pay-per-view (PPV) purchases. By March 2019, he was ranked as the best active welterweight and the 5th best active boxer.

In September 2019, Spence defeated Shawn Porter, earning a $2 million purse and an additional $3-4 million in PPV bonuses.

Errol Spence Jr Salary

In July 2023, Spence faced Terence Crawford. Although he lost the match, both fighters were guaranteed $10 million each for the fight, with the potential to earn up to $20 million each when all bonuses are included.

Errol Spence Jr Net Worth

Errol Spence Jr net worth is $15 million.