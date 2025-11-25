What Is Glennis Grace Net Worth?

Glennis Grace has an estimated net worth of $500,000. The Dutch singer built her wealth through a long-running music career, album sales, live performances, international tours, and major TV appearances—including America’s Got Talent.

Glennis Grace Net Worth $500,000 Date of Birth June 19, 1978 Place of Birth Amsterdam, Netherlands

Early Life

Born on June 19, 1978, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Glennis Grace showed musical potential early on. Her breakthrough came in 1994 when she won the Dutch TV talent competition Soundmixshow, instantly making her a rising star in the Netherlands.

Rise to Fame

Grace gained international exposure when she represented the Netherlands in the 2005 Eurovision Song Contest. Although she did not win, the performance boosted her profile across Europe.

That same year, she released her debut studio album “My Impossible Dream”, which helped solidify her presence in the Dutch music industry.

Successful Music Career and Charting Albums

Over the years, Glennis Grace released several successful albums. Some of her most notable works include:

Glennis (2008)

(2008) One Moment in Time (2011)

(2011) One Night Only

This Is My Voice

Her albums One Night Only and This Is My Voice both reached #2 on the Dutch Album Top 100 chart, contributing significantly to her earnings.

Ladies of Soul

In 2012, Grace co-founded the popular Dutch female supergroup Ladies of Soul, alongside Edsilia Rombley and Berget Lewis.

The group’s concerts, live albums, and annual performances brought her additional income and expanded her fan base.

Other Notable Releases

Grace has consistently released music across genres including pop, soul, and R&B. Major works include:

One Christmas Night Only (2013)

(2013) Cover Story (2014)

(2014) Live at the Ziggo Dome (2014)

(2014) Bitterzoet – Live & Studio Sessions (2015)

These projects played an important role in shaping both her reputation and her financial success.

America’s Got Talent Appearance (2018)

Glennis Grace reached a new international audience when she competed in Season 13 of America’s Got Talent in 2018.

Her Whitney Houston–like vocal power stunned both judges and viewers. During her audition, she performed Whitney’s “Run to You”, earning a standing ovation.

Throughout the competition, she impressed with songs by:

Prince

Kate Bush

Snow Patrol

Although she did not win, AGT introduced her to millions of new fans and increased her earnings through global streams and bookings.

Personal Life

Glennis Grace has been married twice:

Married to Moos Majri (2006–2012)

Married to Levy Allessio since 2017

She has one son, Anthony, from her first marriage.

Glennis Grace Net Worth

