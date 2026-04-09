What is Jamal Crawford net worth?

Former NBA star Jamal Crawford has an estimated net worth of $45 million, earned through a long and successful professional basketball career spanning two decades.

Widely regarded as one of the best ball handlers in NBA history, Crawford built his wealth through lucrative contracts, consistent performance, and his reputation as one of the league’s most dynamic scorers off the bench.

Jamal Crawford Net Worth $45 Million Date of Birth March 20, 1980 Place of Birth Seattle, Washington

Jamal Crawford Salary

Over his 20-season NBA career, Crawford earned more than $122 million in salary alone, making him one of the highest-paid sixth men in league history.

Some of his notable contracts include:

A seven-year, $55.4 million deal with the Chicago Bulls in 2004

with the Chicago Bulls in 2004 A four-year, $21.3 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2012

with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2012 A three-year, $42 million extension with the Clippers in 2016

These deals, combined with his longevity, played a key role in building his overall net worth.

NBA Career

Crawford was selected in the 2000 NBA Draft and went on to play for multiple franchises, including:

Chicago Bulls

New York Knicks

Golden State Warriors

Atlanta Hawks

Portland Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Clippers

Minnesota Timberwolves

Phoenix Suns

Brooklyn Nets

He became best known for his role as a scoring sixth man, winning the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award three times, a record he shares among the league’s elite reserves.

Across his career, Crawford averaged 14.6 points, 3.4 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Early Life

Born on March 20, 1980, in Seattle, Washington, Crawford starred at Rainier Beach High School, leading his team to a state championship in 1998. His standout performances earned him a scholarship to the University of Michigan, where he played one season before declaring for the NBA Draft.

Legacy

Crawford is widely celebrated for his creativity on the court, particularly his elite ball-handling skills and ability to score in isolation. His flashy style and clutch performances made him a fan favorite throughout his career.

He officially retired in 2022 after playing his final game with the Brooklyn Nets in 2020.

Personal Life

Off the court, Crawford has remained deeply connected to his hometown of Seattle. He founded “The Crawsover”, a pro-am basketball league aimed at developing young talent and giving back to the community.

He is married to Tori Lucas, and the couple has maintained a relatively private family life.

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