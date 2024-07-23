What Is Ryan Tedder’s Net Worth?

Ryan Tedder, an American singer-songwriter, musician, and producer, has a net worth of $145 million. Known as “the undercover king of pop,” Tedder has penned some of the most successful singles in music history for top industry artists. He is also the lead singer of the band OneRepublic. Over his career, Tedder has won three Grammy Awards. In January 2021, he sold the rights to his song catalog to the investment firm KKR for $200 million.

Early Life

Ryan Benjamin Tedder was born on June 26, 1979, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Raised by missionaries, he was exposed to music early on and began playing the piano at age three. By seven, he started learning how to sing. Tedder continued his musical education, practicing singing for two hours a day during certain periods. After moving to Colorado Springs, Colorado, Tedder met future OneRepublic band member Zach Filkins. In 2001, he graduated from Oral Roberts University with a bachelor’s degree in public relations and advertising.

Ryan Tedder Career

Tedder’s career began as an intern at DreamWorks SKG, where he helped artists create demo reels. He won a singer/songwriter competition held by ‘N Sync’s Lance Bass, but the promised record deal never materialized. In 2002, Tedder co-founded OneRepublic and started collaborating with Timbaland, working with various artists as a producer. He signed a worldwide publishing administration deal with Kobalt Music Publishing in 2007. OneRepublic’s breakthrough came with the hit single “Apologize,” written by Tedder. He also wrote Leona Lewis’ “Bleeding Love,” a major success in 2008.

Tedder’s songwriting prowess contributed significantly to OneRepublic’s success. He also plays multiple instruments and provides vocals for the band. Outside OneRepublic, Tedder has worked with artists like Taylor Swift, James Blunt, Carrie Underwood, Demi Lovato, and Hillary Duff. He gained notoriety for writing Jennifer Lopez’s “Do It Well,” Kelly Clarkson’s songs for her album “All I Ever Wanted,” Beyonce’s “Halo,” and Adele’s “Rumour Has It.” In 2017, Tedder worked on Camila Cabello’s album “Camila,” particularly on the song “Into It.”

Personal Life

Ryan Tedder is married to his wife, Genevieve, and they have two children together.

Ryan Tedder Businesses

In 2009, Tedder started his own record company, Patriot Records, and a publishing company, Patriot Games Publishing. These ventures have worked with artists like My Name Is Kay, Nikki Flores, Beyonce, The Lonely Island, and Leona Lewis. Tedder has voiced concerns about copyright cases against him and his team, often needing to hire specialists to prove the uniqueness of their songs, costing thousands of dollars.

Tedder also founded Mad Tasty, a company specializing in CBD non-alcoholic beverages. Additionally, he became involved in the Southern Hospitality BBQ restaurant franchise, originally started by Justin Timberlake. Tedder, a passionate cook, became the first franchisee and helped expand the brand.

Catalog Sale

In January 2021, Tedder sold a majority share in the rights to his song catalog for $200 million to KKR. The catalog includes 500 songs from his work with OneRepublic and other artists like Beyonce and Adele. This deal made Tedder one of the youngest musicians to achieve such a significant catalog sale windfall.

Real Estate

Tedder has an extensive history of real estate investments. In 2013, he bought and quickly sold a property in Venice for a small profit. In 2015, he purchased a Beverly Hills mansion from movie producer Gregory Goodman for $7.5 million, later listing it for $12.75 million. Shortly after, he bought another Beverly Hills property for $12 million. In 2017, Tedder acquired an $8.25 million mansion in West Hollywood. He also reportedly owns an $11 million apartment in Manhattan.

Tedder has invested in office buildings with a consortium of other investors. In 2018, he led a group in acquiring a $33 million office complex in Los Angeles. In 2019, he was the main investor behind a new duplex project in Cherry Creek, Denver.

