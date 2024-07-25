What Is Steven Yeun’s Net Worth And Salary?

Steven Yeun, a South Korean-born American actor and producer, has a net worth of $5 million. Yeun gained fame through his role in “The Walking Dead” and later achieved critical acclaim for his performance in “Minari.”

Early Life

Steven Yeun was born on December 21, 1983, in Seoul, South Korea, to parents Je and Jun Yeun. Raised in a Christian household, he grew up primarily speaking Korean. The family moved to Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, in 1988, and later to Michigan. In Detroit, they owned a beauty supply store. Yeun attended Ruth M. Buck Elementary and then Troy High School, graduating in 2001. He studied psychology with a concentration in neuroscience at Kalamazoo College, where he graduated in 2005.

While at Kalamazoo, Yeun discovered his passion for theater and improv after attending an improv show with a friend’s sister. Inspired by this experience, he took his first acting class and eventually decided to pursue a career in performance. His parents supported him during this time, despite their initial hopes that he would attend law or medical school.

Steven Yeun Career

In 2005, Yeun moved to Chicago, joining “Stir Friday Night!,” a sketch comedy troupe composed of Asian Americans. He later became a part of The Second City, one of the country’s most renowned sketch comedy troupes. In October 2009, Yeun relocated to Los Angeles to further his acting career.

Breakthrough

Shortly after moving to Los Angeles, Yeun landed his breakthrough role as Glenn Rhee on the AMC television horror drama series “The Walking Dead” in 2010. The series, based on a comic book series of the same name, became the highest-rated series in cable television history. Yeun’s portrayal of Glenn was highly praised, and he remained a central character for six seasons, leaving in 2016 after the season seven premiere.

During his time on “The Walking Dead,” Yeun appeared in various television series, including “Law & Order: LA,” “Warehouse 13,” “NTSF: SD: SUV,” and “Drunk History.”

Film Career

In 2016, Yeun was cast in Joe Lynch’s action horror film “Mayhem,” which was released in November 2017. He also appeared in Bong Joon-ho’s action-adventure film “Okja” (2017) and provided the voice of Bo in “The Star” (2017).

Yeun co-starred in Boots Riley’s dark comedy “Sorry to Bother You,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018. The film won several awards, including the National Board of Review’s Top Ten Independent Films award. That same year, Yeun starred in the mystery drama “Burning,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and earned him multiple awards in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Minari

In 2020, Yeun starred in and served as an executive producer for Lee Isaac Chung’s A24 immigrant drama “Minari.” The film tells the story of a Korean immigrant family who becomes farmers in the United States. “Minari” won two awards at the Sundance Film Festival, and Yeun was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Actor category. In 2021, “Time” magazine included him in their annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, highlighting his role in “Minari.”

In 2021, Yeun appeared in Stephen Karam’s psychological drama “The Humans,” based on Karam’s award-winning one-act play. The film premiered at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival.

Voice Work and Other Projects

Outside of films, Yeun has continued to work in television and voice acting. He has provided voices for characters in “The Legend of Korra,” “Trollhunters,” “3Below,” “Voltron: Legendary Defender,” “Final Space,” “Tuca & Bertie,” and “Stretch Armstrong and the Flex Fighters.” He also voices a character in the Amazon Prime animated superhero series “Invincible,” adapted from the comic book series by Robert Kirkman.

Personal Life

In December 2016, Yeun married photographer Joana Park. They live in Los Angeles and have two children. Yeun has also invested in his younger brother’s Korean-Mediterranean fusion restaurant, The Bun Shop, in Koreatown, Los Angeles.

A fan of the Detroit Pistons and the Detroit Red Wings, Yeun supported Andrew Yang’s presidential campaign in the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.

