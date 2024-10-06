What Is Tarek El Moussa’s Net Worth And Salary?

Tarek El Moussa, an American real estate agent, house flipper, and reality television personality, has a net worth of $15 million. He is best known for his HGTV show Flip or Flop, which he co-hosted with his ex-wife Christina Haack. Over the years, Tarek has established himself as a prominent figure in the real estate industry, flipping houses and starring in reality TV shows that showcase his expertise.

Tarek El Moussa Net Worth $15 Million Date of Birth August 21, 1981 Place of Birth Long Beach, California Nationality American Profession Real Estate Agent, House Flipper, and Reality Television Personality

Early Life

Born on August 21, 1981, in Long Beach, California, Tarek El Moussa has a diverse background, with roots in Arab and European ancestry. His father was raised Catholic in the Middle East, while his mother hails from Belgium. Tarek was raised in the United States alongside his sister Dominique, and he enjoys a close-knit relationship with his family, who continue to support him.

Tarek began his real estate career in his early 20s, earning his real estate license at the age of 21. Based in Orange County, California, he quickly built a reputation for flipping homes, buying properties at auction, renovating them, and selling them for a profit. During this period, he met his future wife, Christina Haack, and the pair became a real estate powerhouse, with Christina focusing on design and Tarek managing renovations. Their success continued until the 2008 housing market crash, which drastically impacted their finances.

The El Moussa Group

Before the financial crash, Tarek and Christina ran The El Moussa Group, a real estate investment company in Orange County. At the height of the housing market downturn, Orange County faced some of the highest foreclosure rates in the country, presenting opportunities for real estate investors. Along with their partner, Pete De Best, they purchased their first investment property in Santa Ana for $115,000, eventually selling it for a $34,000 profit. This marked the beginning of their expansion into real estate markets in Arizona and Nevada.

Tarek and Christina got married in 2009 and had two children: Taylor Reese and Brayden James. Their personal and professional partnership grew until 2016, when they announced their separation.

HGTV Fame

In 2011, Tarek and Christina decided to film themselves flipping a house with the hopes of turning the footage into a reality show pitch. This audition tape, along with Christina’s Instagram presence, caught the attention of HGTV producers. In 2012, the couple signed a deal with HGTV, and Flip or Flop premiered in April 2013. The show followed the pair as they navigated the ups and downs of house flipping, from bidding at auctions to renovating properties and selling them for a profit.

Between 2013 and 2017, Flip or Flop filmed 92 episodes over seven seasons, becoming a fan favorite. Tarek handled the construction side of the business, while Christina was responsible for design and keeping projects on track. The show’s success catapulted both into the spotlight, leading to additional opportunities for Tarek in the real estate world.

In 2020, Tarek launched his own show, Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, where he mentors novice real estate investors, teaching them the tricks of the trade. In 2023, he and his new wife, Heather Rae Young, premiered a new show titled The Flipping El Moussas, further expanding their real estate brand.

Health Struggles

In 2013, Tarek’s life took a turn when a fan of Flip or Flop noticed a lump on his neck while watching the show. The viewer, a registered nurse, reached out to the production company, urging them to have Tarek’s neck examined. This led to the discovery that Tarek had thyroid cancer, which was followed by a diagnosis of testicular cancer. Thanks to early detection, Tarek underwent treatment and has since recovered. He publicly thanked the nurse who may have saved his life.

Tarek El Moussa Salary and Earnings from HGTV

During the early seasons of Flip or Flop, Tarek and Christina earned a modest $10,000 per episode, which amounted to approximately $130,000 per season. By the third season, their salary had increased to $40,000 per episode, bringing in around $600,000 per season. His ongoing shows and business ventures have significantly contributed to his overall net worth.

Divorce and Co-Parenting

Tarek and Christina’s relationship took a public turn when they separated in May 2016. Reports initially suggested that Tarek had fled their home after an argument and was armed, though he later clarified that he was simply going for a hike and had brought a gun for protection from wildlife. Their divorce was finalized in January 2018, and they have since maintained a cordial co-parenting relationship, even continuing to film Flip or Flop together post-divorce.

Following the separation, their real estate company, The El Moussa Group, was dissolved, and Tarek rebranded under Tarek and Associates.

Tarek El Moussa Marriage to Heather Rae Young

In 2019, Tarek began dating Heather Rae Young, a real estate agent and star of Netflix’s Selling Sunset. The two married in October 2021, and their wedding was featured in the Discovery+ special Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do. They welcomed their first child together, a son, in January 2023.

Real Estate Ventures

Tarek’s passion for real estate extends beyond flipping homes for his TV shows. In 2020, he and Heather purchased a modern beach house in Newport Beach, California, just a block from the ocean. The couple initially rented the home but later decided to make it their permanent residence.

Tarek El Moussa Net Worth

Tarek El Moussa net worth is $15 million.