What Is Téa Leoni’s Net Worth?

Téa Leoni, a versatile American actress, has built an impressive career in film and television, amassing a net worth of $50 million. Best known for her roles in blockbuster films such as Deep Impact and Bad Boys, as well as for her starring role in the political drama Madam Secretary, Leoni’s career spans over three decades. In addition to acting, she has worked as a producer, showcasing her talent behind the scenes.

Téa Leoni Net Worth $50 Million Date of Birth February 25, 1966 Place of Birth New York City Nationality American Profession Actress

Early Life

Téa Leoni was born on February 25, 1966, in New York City, into a family with a rich heritage. Her mother, Emily Ann, worked as a nutritionist, and her father, Anthony, was a corporate lawyer. Leoni has Italian, Irish, English, and Polish roots, and her paternal grandfather was the nephew of the renowned Italian economist and politician Maffeo Pantaleoni. Additionally, her paternal grandmother, Helenka Adamowska, was a silent film actress and a prominent figure with UNICEF.

Raised between Englewood, New Jersey, and New York City, Leoni attended the Brearley School and The Putney School in Vermont. Though she enrolled at Sarah Lawrence College, she chose not to complete her degree and decided to pursue acting in her 20s.

Career

Leoni’s career kicked off in 1988 when she was cast in Angels 88, an updated version of Charlie’s Angels. However, the show never aired due to production delays. The following year, she joined the cast of the soap opera Santa Barbara, marking her entry into television. In 1992, she appeared in the cult favorite film A League of Their Own alongside Tom Hanks and Madonna.

Leoni continued to build her TV career, landing a starring role in the Fox sitcom Flying Blind in 1992. The breakthrough came in 1995 when she was cast in The Naked Truth, a sitcom that aired for three seasons. Interestingly, Leoni turned down the role of Rachel Green in Friends—a part that later went to Jennifer Aniston, propelling her to superstardom.

Film

Leoni’s big-screen success grew steadily throughout the late ’90s and early 2000s. Her performance in Bad Boys (1995), opposite Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, put her on Hollywood’s radar. She followed this with a lead role in Deep Impact (1998), a film that, despite lukewarm reviews, became a box office hit.

Leoni continued to star in major films, including The Family Man (2000) opposite Nicolas Cage, Jurassic Park III (2001), and Hollywood Ending (2002), directed by Woody Allen. Her film credits expanded to include roles in Spanglish (2004) with Adam Sandler and Fun with Dick and Jane (2005) alongside Jim Carrey.

Madam Secretary

While Leoni enjoyed success in film, her return to television with Madam Secretary (2014–2019) solidified her as a household name. In the CBS political drama, Leoni played Elizabeth McCord, the U.S. Secretary of State, leading the show for its entire six-season run. In addition to acting, Leoni also took on a producer role for the series.

Personal Life

Leoni’s personal life has often made headlines, particularly her high-profile marriage to actor David Duchovny. The couple married in 1997, and together they had two children, Madelaine (born in 1999) and Kyd (born in 2002). Their marriage faced challenges, including Duchovny’s public admission of undergoing treatment for sex addiction in 2008. Though the couple briefly reconciled, they ultimately divorced in 2014. As part of their divorce settlement, Duchovny reportedly agreed to pay $40,000 a month in spousal support and $8,000 in child support.

In 2014, Leoni began dating Madam Secretary co-star Tim Daly, and the pair have been together since.

Real Estate

Over the years, Leoni and Duchovny have been involved in notable real estate deals. In 2008, they sold their Malibu estate to Mel Gibson for $11.5 million. That same year, they purchased a Manhattan co-op for $6.25 million, which they listed for $9.25 million in 2013.

Téa Leoni Net Worth

Téa Leoni net worth is $50 million.