What Plastic Surgery Has Lindsay Lohan Gotten?

Lindsay Lohan has been turning heads during her press tour for her new Netflix holiday rom-com, Our Little Secret, but it’s her radiant appearance that has captured the public’s attention.

The 38-year-old actress, known for her rollercoaster career and personal life, has showcased a remarkable transformation that many believe is more than just good skincare.

While Lohan credits her glow to a simple beauty routine, cosmetic surgery experts speculate that her youthful look may involve a mix of procedures.

Pamela Weinberger, founder of Jeune Aesthetics, suggests Lohan might have had treatments like Botox, a brow lift, lip and cheek fillers, and surgical enhancements such as upper eyelid surgery, an endoscopic facelift, and fat removal from the neck and chin.

“Surgical enhancements seem likely for such a striking transformation,” Weinberger said, adding that the secret lies in achieving a balanced, natural look.

“The best work should look invisible. It’s about skilled artistry and how far technology has come.”

Renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Ramtin Kassir agrees, noting possible deep-plane facelifts and eyelid surgeries.

However, he believes Lohan may have reversed previous cosmetic procedures that didn’t suit her. “Her face appears less ‘pillow-faced.’ This could be from weight loss, filler removal, or dissolving previous treatments,” he explained.

Dr. Ari Hoschander of KH Plastic Surgery attributes Lohan’s new look to weight loss rather than extensive procedures.

“She did not have a facelift. The improvements are likely from subtle enhancements like skin treatments and a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

Skin experts also believe Lohan’s smoother complexion could be the result of treatments such as chemical peels, laser resurfacing, or microneedling.

The conversation about Lohan’s transformation has sparked a broader discussion on cosmetic procedures, with experts emphasizing that anatomy, genetics, and lifestyle play crucial roles in the aging process.

Dr. Samuel Lin noted, “There’s no specific age for a facelift. It’s about individual anatomy and readiness, not age alone.”

While speculation continues, one thing is clear: Lindsay Lohan’s recent glow-up is a blend of rejuvenation, style, and perhaps a touch of expert artistry.