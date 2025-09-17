What India’s PM Modi Said After Raila Wished Him a Happy Birthday

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded to a birthday message from Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a post on X, Modi thanked Raila for his kind wishes and used the moment to reaffirm ties between the two nations.

“Thank you PM Raila Odinga for your kind wishes. India and Kenya will continue to collaborate for the benefit of the people of the Global South,” Modi wrote.

Modi, who turned 74 on September 17, was sworn in for a third term as India’s Prime Minister on June 9, 2024, after a decisive victory in the parliamentary elections.

Born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat, Modi served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014 before becoming Prime Minister. He represents Varanasi in parliament and is a senior member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He is currently the longest-serving Prime Minister of India outside the Congress Party.