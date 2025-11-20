What Was Antonio Aguilar Net Worth?

Antonio Aguilar remains one of the most influential figures in Mexican entertainment history—a legend whose contributions to music, cinema, and culture shaped generations. At the time of his passing in 2007, Antonio Aguilar net worth was estimated at $20 million, a testament to his prolific career as a singer, songwriter, actor, producer, screenwriter, and equestrian performer.

Early Life

Born José Pascual Antonio Aguilar Márquez Barraza on May 17, 1919, in Villanueva, Zacatecas, Mexico, Aguilar grew up surrounded by rural traditions, horses, and the regional music that would later define his legacy. After spending time in the United States and studying acting and singing in Hollywood and New York, he returned to Mexico, determined to carve his place in the entertainment world.

Music Career

Antonio Aguilar became one of Mexico’s best-selling artists of all time.

Over his six-decade recording career, he:

Recorded more than 150 albums

Sold over 25 million records worldwide

His music ranged across ranchera, banda, and corridos, helping popularize traditional Mexican genres during a time of growing international influence. Aguilar’s commanding voice and authentic style earned him the title “El Charro de México.”

Film Career

In addition to his music success, Aguilar became one of the most recognizable faces in the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema. He appeared in more than 120 films, many of which centered around the heroic charro—the noble, horseback-riding figure deeply rooted in Mexican culture.

Notable Achievements

Premios ACE Award for Best Actor for Emiliano Zapata (1972)

for Best Actor for Emiliano Zapata (1972) Ariel Award in 1997 for his outstanding contributions to film

His movies frequently showcased his horsemanship, helping solidify the charreada tradition in mainstream media. Aguilar’s films and performances also paved the way for future entertainers to blend music and cinema in their careers.

Hollywood Recognition

In 2000, Antonio Aguilar received a prestigious honor in the United States—a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located at 7060 Hollywood Blvd. The recognition cemented his status as a cultural ambassador who brought Mexican music, identity, and artistry to audiences around the world.

Antonio Aguilar Family

Antonio Aguilar’s influence extends far beyond his own career. He married legendary Mexican singer and actress Flor Silvestre, forming one of the most iconic artistic partnerships in Mexican entertainment.

Together, they raised:

Antonio Aguilar Jr. , singer and actor

, singer and actor Pepe Aguilar, Grammy-winning singer and international star

Through Pepe, Antonio Aguilar is the grandfather of:

Leonardo Aguilar — Latin Grammy–nominated singer

— Latin Grammy–nominated singer Ángela Aguilar — Grammy-nominated global sensation

He was also related to several other prominent entertainers, including:

Guadalupe Pineda, Dalla Inés, Marcela Rubiales, La Prieta Linda, and Mary Jiménez.

This extended artistic lineage is commonly known as “La Dinastía Aguilar,” one of the most celebrated musical families in Latin America.

Death

Antonio Aguilar passed away on June 19, 2007, at the age of 88 due to pneumonia. His death marked the end of an era, but his legacy continues through his music, films, and family—each carrying forward the traditions he helped preserve and popularize.

Antonio Aguilar Net Worth

