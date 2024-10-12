What Was Bill Paxton’s Net Worth?

At the time of his passing in 2017, Bill Paxton, a beloved actor, producer, and director, had a net worth of $25 million. Known for his versatility in both film and television, Paxton left an indelible mark on Hollywood. Starting his career behind the camera, Paxton initially aimed to become a director. When his directorial aspirations didn’t pan out, he transitioned to acting and soon became a prominent figure in the industry.

Bill Paxton Net Worth $25 Million Date of Birth May 17, 1955 Place of Birth Fort Worth, Texas Nationality American Died Feb 25, 2017 (61 Years Old) Profession Film Director, Actor, Film Producer

Early Life

Born on May 17, 1955, in Fort Worth, Texas, William Paxton was raised in a Roman Catholic family with roots tracing back to German, English, French, and Scandinavian ancestry. A defining moment in his youth occurred when he witnessed President John F. Kennedy leaving Hotel Texas just hours before his assassination. This event profoundly affected Paxton, leading him to co-produce a film about the tragic event later in life.

After high school, Paxton attended Richmond College in England, where he made short films with friends. This creative outlet eventually led him to Los Angeles, where he worked in various film departments. However, after being rejected by several film schools, Paxton shifted his focus to acting and studied under the renowned acting coach Stella Adler.

Breakthrough in Film

Paxton’s early film roles included small parts in “The Terminator” and “Streets of Fire.” His breakout role came in the 1985 film Weird Science, where he played the obnoxious older brother of the lead character. A year later, he solidified his place in Hollywood with his role as Private Hudson in Aliens, one of the most iconic characters in sci-fi cinema.

During the 80s, Paxton explored other creative outlets, including forming a new wave band called Martini Ranch. He also made short films like Fish Heads, which aired on Saturday Night Live. However, his primary focus remained on acting, with memorable roles in films such as Commando and Predator 2.

Peak Career in the 90s

The 1990s marked Paxton’s golden era, as he starred in some of the most successful films of the decade. He collaborated multiple times with director James Cameron, appearing in films like True Lies and the record-breaking Titanic. In addition to these blockbusters, Paxton gained acclaim for his performances in Apollo 13 and Tombstone. He also became a household name with his role in the 1996 disaster film Twister, which became a commercial hit.

Also Read: Bern Nadette Stanis Net Worth

Throughout the 90s, Paxton showcased his range with roles in films like A Simple Plan and One False Move, proving he could handle both big-budget blockbusters and smaller, character-driven dramas.

Transition to Television

In the 2000s, Paxton continued to thrive in Hollywood, appearing in films like Vertical Limit, U-571, and Edge of Tomorrow. His work extended to directing, with films like Frailty and The Greatest Game Ever Played. His talent wasn’t confined to the big screen, as he also made a significant impact on television. His role in the HBO series Big Love, where he portrayed a polygamist, earned him three Golden Globe nominations. He continued to receive accolades for his roles in series like Hatfields & McCoys and Training Day.

Paxton also took on notable voice acting roles, including his performance in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. His diverse body of work across film, television, and even video games cemented his status as a versatile actor capable of handling a wide range of genres.

Bill Paxton Relationships

Bill Paxton was married twice. His first marriage to Kelly Rowan in 1979 ended after just a year. In 1987, Paxton married Louise Newbury, whom he met in London. Together, they had two children and remained married until Paxton’s death.

Death

In early 2017, Paxton revealed that he was dealing with serious heart issues, stemming from a bout of rheumatic fever at age 13. The illness had caused lasting damage to his heart, leading him to undergo open-heart surgery to repair a valve. Tragically, complications from the surgery led to a fatal stroke, and Paxton passed away on February 25, 2017, at the age of 61.

Real Estate

In the later years of his life, Paxton lived in Ojai, California, on a 2.5-acre property worth between $4 to $6 million today. The property remains in the Paxton family, adding to his lasting legacy both on and off the screen.

Bill Paxton Net Worth 2017

Bill Paxton net worth was $25 million when he died.