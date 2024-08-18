Lisa Ann is an American actress, comedian, writer, and producer with a net worth of $4 million. Widely recognized for her work in the adult film industry, Lisa Ann gained fame for her portrayal of “Serra Paylin,” a parody of the politician Sarah Palin. Her influence in the adult entertainment world is undeniable, making her one of the most well-known figures in the industry. Though she retired in 2014, Lisa Ann made a comeback in 2018.

Lisa Ann net worth of $4 million reflects her diverse career, spanning adult films, mainstream media appearances, and entrepreneurial ventures. Her ability to leverage her brand across various platforms has contributed to her financial success.

Early Life

Born Lisa Ann Corpora on May 9, 1972, in Easton, Pennsylvania, she grew up in a small city where she was an active athlete. In high school, Lisa was involved in basketball and the ski club. She later revealed that if she hadn’t entered the adult film industry, she might have pursued a career in journalism or blogging.

First Steps in the Adult Film Industry

Lisa Ann entered the adult film industry at 22 in 1994, working with Metro/Cal Vista. However, three years into her career, she left the industry due to concerns over an AIDS pandemic that had spread within the adult entertainment community.

Stripping and Business Ventures

After leaving the adult industry, Lisa Ann worked as a stripper for seven years, using her earnings to open a day spa, which she successfully ran for four years.

Lisa Ann Return to Adult Films

In 2006, Lisa Ann made her return to the adult film industry, starting with a boy/girl shoot for photographer Suze Randall. Two years later, she gained widespread attention by impersonating Sarah Palin in the adult film “Who’s Nailin’ Paylin?” Released on election day, the video became a significant media sensation. Lisa Ann studied Palin’s body language and speech patterns meticulously, even drawing inspiration from Tina Fey’s portrayal of Palin on “Saturday Night Live.”

The success of “Who’s Nailin’ Paylin?” led to several sequels, including “Obama is Nailin’ Paylin,” “Letterman’s Nailin’ Paylin,” and “Hollywood’s Nailin’ Paylin.” Lisa Ann’s portrayal of Palin even extended to a music video with Eminem and live performances as a stripper.

Throughout the next few years, Lisa Ann became a prominent figure in the adult industry, hosting the XRCO Awards in 2010. In 2014, she announced her retirement from the industry, though she continued to participate in live webcam videos for a short period.

Second Return to Adult Films

In 2018, Lisa Ann returned to the adult film industry once again, signing with Evil Angel and quickly filming several new scenes. She also launched her own website during this time.

Mainstream Media Appearances

Beyond adult films, Lisa Ann has made her mark in mainstream media. She appeared on “The Howard Stern Show” before her adult film career took off and later featured on “Entertainment Tonight” following her success as Sarah Palin. Additionally, she voiced the character “Prostitute #2” in the popular video game “Grand Theft Auto V” and appeared in the TV show “Billions” and various radio shows affiliated with Barstool Sports.

Behind the Camera

Lisa Ann’s talents extend beyond acting, as she has also taken on roles in directing and producing adult films. She directed her first film, “Hung XXX,” in 2009 and established her own production company, Lisa Ann Productions, in 2013. Partnering with Jules Jordan Video, she directed “MILF Revolution” under her company’s banner.

In 2005, Lisa Ann began working as a talent agent with LA Direct Models, where she identified a niche for representing “MILF” performers—women over 30 who often struggled to find representation. This led her to create Clear Talent Management, an agency dedicated to these performers, though it closed in 2010.

Activism

Lisa Ann has been a vocal advocate for reform in the adult film industry’s STD-testing procedures. After returning to the industry post-AIDS scare, she insisted on male co-stars wearing condoms during scenes and advocated for legislation mandating condom use in adult films.

She also questioned the effectiveness of certain STD tests within the industry, conducting her own investigations to ensure proper testing. In 2013, Lisa Ann exposed a co-star who attempted to work despite testing positive for hepatitis C, prompting the Adult Production Health & Safety Service to enforce stricter testing protocols.