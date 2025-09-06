What Was Forrest Mars Sr. Net Worth?

Forrest Mars Sr. was an American billionaire businessman who had a net worth of $25 billion at the time of his death in 1999. As a central figure in the growth of Mars, Incorporated, he was responsible for some of the world’s most iconic products, including the launch of M&M’s in 1941. Beyond confectionery, he expanded the family business into other food industries and later founded Pedigree Petfoods and Ethel M Chocolates, securing his legacy as one of the most influential entrepreneurs in American business history.

Early Life and Education

Forrest Mars was born on March 21, 1904, in Wadena, Minnesota, as the only child of Franklin Clarence Mars, founder of Mars Candy Factory, and Ethel G. Kissack. Following his parents’ divorce, he was raised in Saskatchewan, Canada, by his maternal grandparents. His father later remarried, and Forrest gained a half-sister through the union.

Mars pursued higher education at the University of California, Berkeley, before transferring to Yale University, where he graduated in 1928 with a degree in industrial engineering. His education gave him both the technical and managerial skills he would later apply in transforming his family’s business into a global powerhouse.

Mars, Incorporated

Mars began his career at his father’s company in Chicago during the 1930s. He played a vital role in the development of the Snickers and 3 Musketeers bars, which became global bestsellers. His ambition, however, extended beyond U.S. markets. In England, he created the Mars Bar and introduced Maltesers, expanding the company’s international reach.

One of his greatest contributions came in 1941 with the creation of M&M’s, colorful sugar-coated chocolates inspired by candies he observed soldiers eating during the Spanish Civil War. M&M’s would go on to become one of the best-selling candies in the world.

Mars also pushed the company into other food industries. Partnering with chemist Erich Huzenlaub, he helped develop Uncle Ben’s rice, which revolutionized packaged food products. By 1959, he had taken full control of the brand, merging it into Mars, Incorporated. Additionally, the company ventured into pet foods, introducing Chappie, followed by Pedigree for dogs and Whiskas for cats.

Retirement and Later Ventures

After decades of leadership, Forrest Mars Sr. retired in 1973, handing control of Mars, Incorporated to his children: Forrest Jr., John, and Jacqueline. Retirement, however, did not slow him down. In 1981, he founded Ethel M Chocolates, a premium chocolate company in Nevada named after his mother, using her traditional recipes. The brand quickly gained popularity and was eventually acquired by Mars, Incorporated in 1988.

Personal Life and Death

Forrest Mars Sr. married Audrey Ruth Meyer, and together they had three children: Forrest Jr., John, and Jacqueline. Audrey passed away in 1989, and Forrest lived a long life dedicated to business and family.

He died on July 1, 1999, in Miami, Florida, at the age of 95. At the time of his passing, he was one of the richest men in the world with a fortune of $25 billion. Today, his descendants continue to manage Mars, Incorporated, and the extended Mars family’s wealth has grown to a combined $100 billion, making them one of the richest families in America.

