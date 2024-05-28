What Was James Brown Net Worth?

James Brown, the iconic American musician known as “The Godfather of Soul,” had a net worth of $100 million at the time of his death in 2006. Revered by millions of fans worldwide, his legacy in music is unparalleled.

Estate Battle

James Brown’s estate became the subject of a protracted legal battle after his death. According to his will, Brown left the majority of his estate to fund scholarships for underprivileged students in South Carolina and Georgia. However, his fourth and surviving wife, Tomi Rae Hynie, contested the will, claiming she was entitled to one-third of his assets and copyrights under federal law. The estimated value of Brown’s estate, including liquid assets, intellectual property, music catalog, and future royalties, was around $100 million at his death.

By June 2020, 14 years after his passing, no scholarships had been awarded due to ongoing legal disputes. A judge eventually ruled that Tomi Rae Hynie’s claims were invalid because her previous marriage had not been legally annulled, meaning she was not legally married to James Brown at the time of his death. Despite her defense that her previous marriage was invalid due to her ex-husband’s polygamy, the South Carolina Supreme Court sided against her.

Brown’s will specified that his costumes and household items be divided among his six surviving children, with $2 million set aside for scholarships for his grandchildren. The remaining estate was to go to a charitable trust named the “I Feel Good Trust.” A 2008 lawsuit by his children, claiming Brown was not mentally fit when he made his will, led to a temporary compromise that allocated one-fourth of the estate to his children and one-fourth to Tomi Rae Hynie. This compromise was later voided by the South Carolina Supreme Court, which upheld the original terms of Brown’s will.

Music Catalog and Royalties

A significant portion of Brown’s $100 million estate value was tied to his “termination rights.” Under federal copyright laws, these rights revert back to the artist after a set period, allowing them or their heirs to earn income from licensing and royalties. In 2015, Tomi Rae Hynie sold her one-third share of termination rights in five songs to Warner Chappell Music for $1.9 million. Today, James Brown’s children hold 100% of these rights.

Early Life

James Brown was born on May 3, 1933, in Barnwell, South Carolina. Raised in extreme poverty, Brown’s early life was tumultuous. His mother, Susie, left the family when he was young, and he was largely raised by his aunt in Augusta, Georgia. Despite dropping out of school in the sixth grade, Brown showed early musical talent, performing in talent shows and entertaining troops during World War II. At 16, he was convicted of robbery and spent time in a juvenile detention center, where he formed a gospel quartet. After his parole in 1952, he joined the Ever-Ready Gospel Singers.

James Brown Career

James Brown’s career took off with the gospel group The Gospel Starlighters, which later became The Flames. Their 1956 hit “Please Please Please” sold a million copies, marking the beginning of Brown’s rise to fame. As a solo artist, he released numerous hits, including “Try Me,” “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag,” “I Got You,” and “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World.” His 1963 album “Live at the Apollo” was a major success, reaching #2 on the Top LPs chart and staying on the charts for 14 months.

Brown continued to innovate, moving into funk music in the late ’60s and ’70s. Despite a decline in popularity in the ’80s, he made a comeback with the 1986 hit “Living in America,” featured in the film “Rocky IV.” Over his career, Brown released 63 studio albums, 15 live albums, and 49 compilation albums. His influence on music was profound, and his work spanned multiple genres, including gospel, R&B, funk, and disco.

Personal Life

James Brown was married four times. His first marriage to Velma Warren produced three sons and ended in 1969. He then married Deidre Jenkins, with whom he had two daughters before divorcing in 1981 amid accusations of domestic abuse. His third marriage to Adrienne Lois Rodriguez was also tumultuous and ended with her death in 1996. Less than a year later, Brown married Tomi Rae Hynie, although their marriage was later contested. Brown acknowledged nine children from various relationships.

James Brown Cause of Death

James Brown passed away on Christmas Day, 2006, at the age of 73, due to congestive heart failure and complications from pneumonia.

James Brown Net Worth

