What Was Norm Macdonald Net Worth And Salary?

Norm Macdonald, the Canadian-born actor, writer, and stand-up comedian, had a net worth of $2.5 million at the time of his passing in 2021. Celebrated for his sharp wit and deadpan humor, Norm left an indelible mark on the world of comedy, particularly through his tenure on Saturday Night Live (SNL) as a cast member and the host of the iconic “Weekend Update” segment.

Early Life and Education

Norman Gene Macdonald was born on October 17, 1959, in Quebec City, Canada. Growing up in a family of educators, Norm was raised alongside two brothers. His father, Percy, was a World War II veteran who played a role in liberating the Netherlands. Norm’s family moved between Quebec and Ottawa, where he attended local high schools. His brother Neil later became a journalist for CBC News.

Comedy Beginnings and Breakthrough on Saturday Night Live

Norm’s journey into comedy began at Yuk Yuk’s comedy club in Ottawa, where he quickly gained recognition in the Canadian comedy scene. By the mid-1980s, he was regarded as one of the country’s top up-and-coming comedians. His talent landed him a spot on Star Search in 1990, and he later became a writer for the sitcom Roseanne.

In 1993, Norm joined the cast of SNL, where he became known for his impressions of celebrities like Larry King, David Letterman, and Quentin Tarantino. His stint as the “Weekend Update” anchor in his second season propelled him to fame. Norm’s unapologetic humor often tackled controversial topics, from high-profile celebrity scandals to the infamous O.J. Simpson trial, earning him both praise and backlash.

Norm’s tenure on SNL ended controversially in 1998 when NBC executive Don Ohlmeyer, a friend of Simpson, removed him from “Weekend Update.” Norm maintained that his removal was due to his relentless jokes about Simpson, despite Ohlmeyer’s claims that ratings were the cause.

Film and Television Career

Following his departure from SNL, Norm co-wrote and starred in the 1998 comedy Dirty Work. Though the film received poor reviews and struggled at the box office, Norm’s comedic style remained appreciated by his loyal fans. He also lent his voice to Lucky the Dog in Dr. Dolittle and its sequels.

From 1999 to 2001, Norm starred in The Norm Show (later renamed Norm), which aired on ABC. He continued to appear in films like Man on the Moon, Screwed, and Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo. Norm’s later career included hosting Norm Macdonald Live, a podcast featuring interviews with fellow comedians, and the Netflix talk show Norm Macdonald Has a Show in 2018.

Personal Life and Legacy

Norm married Connie Vaillancourt in 1990, and the couple had a son before divorcing in 1999. On September 14, 2021, Norm passed away at the age of 61 after a private nine-year battle with leukemia. His posthumous stand-up special, Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special, was released on Netflix in 2022 and received critical acclaim, earning three Primetime Emmy nominations.

Gambling and Financial Struggles

Norm openly discussed his gambling addiction, which began after an early six-figure win at a craps table. The adrenaline rush led him to gamble excessively, and he admitted to losing his entire fortune on three occasions. Despite earning millions during his SNL career, Norm revealed he had only saved $200,000 due to his gambling losses.

Despite these challenges, Norm was a skilled poker player, finishing 20th in the 2007 World Series of Poker No-Limit Texas Hold ’em event.

Real Estate Ventures

In 2015, Norm listed his Santa Monica condo for $2.2 million. Purchased in 2008 for $1.75 million, the property boasted stunning ocean views and proximity to Santa Monica Beach. Around the same time, he reportedly purchased another property in Playa Vista for $750,000.

