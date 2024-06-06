What Was Olivia Newton-John Net Worth?

Dame Olivia Newton-John AC DBE, a British-Australian actress, singer, author, and producer, had a net worth of $60 million at the time of her passing on August 8, 2022, at the age of 73. Olivia’s wealth was amassed through her prolific career in music and film, with record sales estimated at 120 million, making her one of the best-selling artists in history. She released over 25 studio albums and was known for hit singles like “Physical,” “I Honestly Love You,” and “Have You Never Been Mellow.”

Early Life

Olivia Newton-John was born on September 26, 1948, in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, England. She grew up with her mother Irene, father Brinley, and older siblings Hugh and Rona. Her father, an MI5 officer involved in the Enigma project during World War II, later became the Headmaster of Cambridgeshire High School for Boys. Her maternal grandfather was Nobel Prize-winning physicist Max Born. When Olivia was six, her family moved to Melbourne, Australia, where her father worked at Ormond College at the University of Melbourne. She attended Christ Church Grammar School and University High School.

Olivia Newton-John Career

At age 14, Olivia formed the band Sol Four with her classmates, performing at local venues and appearing on TV and radio shows. After winning a talent contest on “Sing, Sing, Sing,” she traveled to Great Britain, kickstarting her career. She released her first single, “Till You Say You’ll Be Mine,” in 1966 and later formed the duo Pat and Olivia with Pat Carroll. After Carroll returned to Australia, Newton-John focused on solo work and joined the group Toomorrow in 1975, starring in their film and releasing singles.

Her debut solo album, “If Not for You,” was released in 1971 and went Platinum in Australia. She gained international fame with hits like “I Honestly Love You,” which topped charts in several countries. In 1978, she starred as Sandy Olsson in the blockbuster musical “Grease,” which grossed $366.2 million. Olivia’s career continued to flourish with albums like “Physical,” which went multi-Platinum, and roles in films such as “Xanadu” and “Sordid Lives.”

Personal Life

Olivia’s personal life included a series of high-profile relationships. She was engaged to Bruce Welch and later dated businessman Lee Kramer, who became her manager. She married “Xanadu” co-star Matt Lattanzi in 1984, and they had a daughter, Chloe Rose, before divorcing in 1995. Olivia then dated Patrick McDermott, who mysteriously disappeared in 2005. In 2008, she married John Easterling, founder of the Amazon Herb Company, in a spiritual ceremony in Peru.

Cancer Diagnosis and Advocacy

Olivia was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, and she faced recurrences in 2013 and 2017. She used cannabis oil for pain management and co-founded the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Victoria, Australia. The center offers comprehensive care, integrating wellness programs to support patients’ physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being.

Real Estate

Olivia owned several properties, including a Malibu oceanfront home sold in 2005 and a 12-acre horse ranch in Santa Inez, California, purchased in 2015. She listed the ranch for $5.4 million in 2019 and also sold her 187-acre Australian estate for $4.6 million. She owned multiple properties in Florida as well.

Olivia Newton-John Awards and Honors

Throughout her career, Olivia received numerous accolades, including four Grammys, a Daytime Emmy, and 10 American Music Awards. She was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame, and named a Goodwill Ambassador by the United Nations Environment Programme. Olivia was also appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia and a Companion of the Order of Australia.

