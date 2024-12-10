Gary Payton II Siblings: Getting to Know Julian and Raquel

Gary Dwayne Payton II is an American professional basketball player for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA.

He played college basketball at Oregon State, earning accolades such as first-team All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Payton II won an NBA championship with the Warriors in 2022 and is known for his defensive skills, often referred to as Young Glove, a nod to his Hall of Fame father, Gary Payton.

Recently, he has stepped up in the Warriors’ lineup due to injuries, showcasing his defensive prowess against top players like Anthony Edwards.

Siblings

Gary has two siblings, a brother named Julian and a sister named Raquel.

Additionally, he has a half-brother, Gary Payton Jr., from his father’s other relationship.

The Payton family is closely knit, with Gary II often referencing the support and challenges he faced growing up alongside his siblings, particularly in relation to his struggles with dyslexia and academic performance.

College career

Payton II played college basketball at Oregon State University from 2014 to 2016, where he emerged as a standout player.

During his time with the Beavers, he was recognized for his exceptional defensive skills, earning the title of Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year in both 2015 and 2016.

Payton II showcased his versatility on the court, recording a triple-double early in his college career, which highlighted his ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game.

Over two seasons at Oregon State, he averaged 14.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

His combination of driving ability and defensive tenacity made him a key player for the team.

Also Read: Amir Coffey Siblings: All About Nia and Sydney Coffey

After going undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft, Payton II faced a challenging path to the professional league.

He began his career in the NBA G League, playing for teams such as the Santa Cruz Warriors and the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

His performances in the G League helped him gain attention from NBA teams and demonstrated his determination to succeed despite being overlooked in the draft.

NBA career

Payton II’s NBA journey began with a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2016.

However, he spent most of that season in the G League. He had a brief stint with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 but was waived after a short period.

In 2020, he signed with the Golden State Warriors, where he quickly established himself as a valuable player known for his defensive capabilities and hustle off the bench.

After a season with the Portland Trail Blazers, he returned to Golden State during the 2022 season.

In 2022, Payton II was part of the Warriors’ roster that won the NBA Championship.

His defensive efforts were crucial during the playoffs, particularly against high-scoring opponents.

He is often utilized as a defensive specialist and has earned praise for his ability to guard multiple positions on the court.

Accolades

Payton II has received several accolades throughout his basketball career, both in college and the NBA.

During his time at Oregon State University, he was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year twice (2015 and 2016) and earned All-Pac-12 First Team honors both years.

He recorded a triple-double in just his eighth Division I game, becoming only the second player in school history to achieve this feat, matching his father’s accomplishment.

Additionally, he was a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, which recognizes the top college point guard.

In the professional arena, Payton II won an NBA Championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2022.

He was recognized for his community service efforts by receiving the NBA’s 2021-22 Bob Lanier Community Assist Award and the January 2022 NBA Cares Community Assist Award.