Nyjah Huston is an American professional skateboarder with a net worth of $12 million. As one of the highest-paid skateboarders in the world, Nyjah has won more prize money than any other skateboarder in history. His earnings are bolstered by lucrative endorsement deals with companies such as Nike, Mountain Dew, Doritos, and Monster Energy. Widely regarded as one of the most influential skateboarders of all time, Nyjah’s impact on the sport is undeniable. He made history as the youngest athlete to compete in the X Games in 2006 and has appeared in several Tony Hawk video games, including “Tony Hawk’s Proving Ground,” “Tony Hawk’s Project 8,” and “Tony Hawk’s Ride.”

Nyjah Huston Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth November 30, 1994 Place of Birth Davis, California Nationality American Profession Davis, California

Early Life

Nyjah James Huston was born on November 30, 1994, in Davis, California. He grew up in a Rastafarian, vegan household with four siblings and was homeschooled from an early age. Encouraged by his father to skateboard, Nyjah practiced diligently every day from the age of five. His father was known to be quite controlling, which influenced Nyjah’s early skateboarding career.

The family purchased an indoor skatepark, and Nyjah devoted most of his time to skateboarding. Initially sponsored by Element, his sponsorship deals were interrupted when his father unexpectedly relocated the family to Puerto Rico. Following his parents’ divorce, Nyjah’s mother gained custody and he moved back to California to continue his skateboarding career. Today, Huston no longer identifies as a Rastafarian.

Nyjah Huston Career

Nyjah’s career began at a young age when he was sponsored by Element and appeared in their films. He quickly made a name for himself by entering high-profile skateboarding contests. After leaving Element, he founded his own company, I&I, which produced skateboard decks. Although I&I was short-lived, Nyjah returned to Element and released a solo video, further cementing his reputation.

Also Read: Nick Kroll Net Worth

He also secured a sponsorship with DC Shoes and became one of the most promising skateboarders in the industry. His status was solidified when he won a gold medal at the 2013 X Games Street League contest, making him the highest prize money winner in skateboarding history. Over his career, Nyjah has won seven gold medals at various Summer X Games.

Real Estate

In 2013, Nyjah Huston purchased his first home, a $2.55 million property in San Juan Capistrano. The home, situated on three acres of land, features over 6,000 square feet of living space, an infinity pool, and expansive courtyards. In 2018, he sold this property for $3.22 million and subsequently bought a home in Laguna Beach for $3.6 million.

An interesting aspect of his real estate ventures involves his reputation as a party host. His San Juan Capistrano home was notorious for loud, all-night parties that attracted local teens and caused disturbances in the neighborhood. This led to Nyjah being charged with nine misdemeanor offenses, including disturbing the peace, public nuisance, and resisting a peace officer.

Nyjah Huston Net Worth

Nyjah Huston net worth is $12 million.