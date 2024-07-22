What Was Ray Charles Net Worth When He Died?

Ray Charles, a legendary singer, songwriter, pianist, and philanthropist, had a net worth of $75 million at the time of his death. Renowned as one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century, Charles rose from humble beginnings to achieve extraordinary success in the music industry.

Early Life

Ray Charles Robinson was born on September 23, 1930, in Albany, Georgia. He showed an early interest in music at Pitman’s Red Wing Cafe, where he learned to play the piano. Tragedy struck when his younger brother George drowned, and Charles began losing his sight at five due to glaucoma, becoming completely blind by the age of seven. His mother, Aretha, enrolled him in the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind, where he honed his musical talents. Following his mother’s death when he was 14, Charles moved to Jacksonville, Florida, to live with a family friend.

Estate Battle

Upon his passing, Ray Charles left behind 12 children from 10 different women. Each child received $500,000 from his will, amounting to $6 million in total. Additionally, Charles hinted to his children that they might benefit from future royalties and intellectual property earnings. The bulk of his remaining assets were bequeathed to the Ray Charles Foundation, a charity supporting children with hearing and vision impairments. At its peak in 2011, the foundation had $60 million in assets and generated about $5 million annually from investment income. As of now, it generates around $3 million a year and holds $41 million in assets. A legal battle ensued when Charles’ children sued for the rights to his song rights and master recordings, estimating their value between $25 million and $50 million. The foundation counter-sued, claiming the lawsuit breached the agreements made in their trust funds. The court sided with the foundation in 2015.

Ray Charles Career

In Jacksonville, Charles played piano for bands at the Ritz Theatre, earning $4 per night. Seeking more opportunities, he moved to Orlando and then Tampa, where he played for Charles Brantley’s Honey Dippers. At 16, he left Florida for Seattle, forming the McSon Trio and achieving his first national hit with “Confession Blues” in 1949. After gaining success with his early singles, Charles moved to Los Angeles in 1950, touring with Lowell Fulson and recording hits like “Baby Let Me Hold Your Hand” and “Kiss Me Baby.”

Success

Ray Charles’ career soared after signing with Atlantic Records in 1953. His first big hit, “Mess Around,” was followed by “I’ve Got a Woman,” which reached #2 on the R&B chart in 1954. By the late 1950s, he was headlining major venues like the Apollo Theater and Carnegie Hall. His 1959 hit “What’d I Say” topped the Billboard R&B Chart and marked his first top-ten pop record. After his contract with Atlantic expired, Charles signed with ABC-Paramount in 1959, releasing iconic songs like “Georgia on My Mind” and “Hit the Road Jack,” earning multiple Grammy awards.

Despite facing a career setback in 1964 due to a heroin arrest, Charles returned to the charts in 1966. However, the rise of psychedelic rock in the 1970s reduced his radio appeal. He recorded several albums on his own label, Crossover Records, and signed with Columbia Records in 1983, recording country albums and duets with country artists. Charles headlined the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2003, and his final public appearance was in 2004 at the dedication of his music studio as a historic landmark in Los Angeles.

Personal Life

Ray Charles was married twice, first to Eileen Williams from 1951 to 1952, and then to Della Beatrice Howard Robinson in 1955, with whom he had three sons. Their marriage ended in 1977 due to his heroin addiction and infidelity. Charles fathered 12 children with 10 different women, many through extramarital affairs. His partner at the time of his death was Norma Pinella. Ray Charles passed away at his Beverly Hills home on June 10, 2004, from liver failure at the age of 73. His funeral, attended by numerous music industry legends, featured musical tributes from B.B. King and Stevie Wonder.

Ray Charles Net Worth

