    What Was Ray Liotta Net Worth When He Died?

    Ray Liotta Net Worth

    Ray Liotta, the celebrated American actor, producer, and director, left an indelible mark on Hollywood. Her net worth was $14 million when she died.

    Ray Liotta Net Worth $14 Million
    Date of Birth Dec 18, 1954
    Place of Birth Newark
    Nationality American
    Died May 26, 2022
    Profession Actor, Film Producer, Voice Actor

    Early Life

    Liotta’s career began on the soap opera “Another World,” where he honed his craft before transitioning to film. Notable early roles include “Something Wild” (1986) and “Field of Dreams” (1989), setting the stage for his breakthrough performance.

    GoodFellas

    Liotta’s portrayal of Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s “GoodFellas” (1990) catapulted him to stardom.

    The film’s critical acclaim and commercial success solidified Liotta’s status as a cinematic icon, earning him widespread recognition.

    Versatility

    Throughout his career, Liotta showcased his versatility in various genres, from thrillers like “Unlawful Entry” (1992) to dramas like “Cop Land” (1997). His talent earned him accolades, including a Golden Globe nomination and an Emmy award.

    Contribution to Gaming

    Liotta’s impact extended beyond film and television, as he lent his voice to the protagonist in the acclaimed video game “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City” (2002). His immersive performance added to the game’s success and cemented his legacy in gaming culture.

    Personal Life

    Outside of his professional endeavors, Liotta’s personal life included a marriage to Michelle Grace and fatherhood to daughter Karsen. He was posthumously honored with induction into the New Jersey Hall of Fame and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.

    Real Estate

    In addition to his artistic pursuits, Liotta ventured into real estate, owning properties such as a Pacific Palisades mansion. His transactions, including the sale of his longtime home to Britney Spears, underscored his business acumen.

    Ray Liotta Net Worth

    Ray Liotta net worth was $14 million.

