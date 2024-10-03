What Was Rodney Dangerfield’s Net Worth When He Died?

At the time of his death in 2004, Rodney Dangerfield, the beloved comedian and actor, had a net worth of $20 million, which is equivalent to approximately $30 million today after adjusting for inflation. Known for his classic line “I don’t get no respect!” and his sharp one-liners, Dangerfield’s career spanned decades in stand-up comedy, television, and film. His influence continues to resonate, particularly through his memorable role in the comedy classic Caddyshack.

Early Life

Rodney Dangerfield, born Jacob Rodney Cohen in 1921 in Long Island, New York, had humble beginnings. Raised by his mother after his father, a vaudevillian performer, abandoned the family, Dangerfield endured a difficult childhood. He started writing for comedians at just 15 while performing at resorts in the Catskills. After adopting the stage name Jack Roy, he spent years working odd jobs to make ends meet. His break finally came in the 1960s, when he returned to comedy under the name Rodney Dangerfield, inspired by a character from a Jack Benny radio program. His persona of a man who couldn’t earn respect struck a chord with audiences, propelling his rise to fame.

Breakthrough in Comedy

Dangerfield’s career took off in 1967 when he made a last-minute appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, earning him national recognition. His success on the show led to regular appearances on The Tonight Show and The Dean Martin Show, where his self-deprecating humor became a hit. By the late 1960s, he had become a headliner in Las Vegas and established his own comedy club, Dangerfield’s, in New York City. The club became a launchpad for future comedy greats like Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Carrey.

Film Success

While known primarily for his stand-up, Dangerfield also made a significant mark in Hollywood, with his film career taking off in the 1980s. His breakthrough role came in 1980 with Caddyshack, where he starred alongside Chevy Chase and Bill Murray. His improvised, off-the-cuff performance as the brash real estate developer left a lasting impression, making the role a pivotal moment in his career.

Following Caddyshack, Dangerfield starred in other popular comedies like Easy Money (1983) and Back to School (1986), further establishing himself as a comedic force on screen. In a stark departure from his usual roles, Dangerfield played an abusive father in the 1994 film Natural Born Killers, proving his range as an actor. His last screen role, fittingly, was playing God in the 2005 comedy Angels with Angles, released after his death.

Personal Life

Rodney Dangerfield was married three times, twice to Joyce Indig, with whom he had two children, Brian and Melanie. In 1993, he married Joan Child, who remained his partner until his death in 2004. Dangerfield passed away at the age of 82, shortly after undergoing heart surgery. He was buried in Los Angeles with a headstone that humorously reads, “There goes the neighborhood,” a nod to his comedic style.

Honors

Rodney Dangerfield’s impact on comedy is undeniable. His comedy album No Respect earned him a Grammy Award, and he was honored posthumously with several tributes, including the Rodney Dangerfield Institute of Comedy at Los Angeles City College. In 2005, UCLA’s Division of Neurosurgery named a suite of operating rooms after him, and the Smithsonian Institution displayed his iconic white shirts and red ties. His comedy website, created in 1995, remains a testament to his forward-thinking approach to engaging with fans online.

Real Estate

At the time of his death, Dangerfield and his wife Joan owned two homes in Los Angeles, which were sold for $3.9 million and $2.7 million. With the proceeds, Joan purchased a Hollywood Hills home, listed for sale in 2023 for $17.8 million. This substantial real estate portfolio, combined with his continued influence in the comedy world, has ensured Dangerfield’s financial legacy.

