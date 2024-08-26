What Was Shirley Temple’s Net Worth When She Died?

Shirley Temple was a celebrated American actress, singer, dancer, author, and diplomat with a net worth of $30 million at the time of her death in 2014. Shirley Temple passed away on February 10, 2014, at the age of 85 in Woodside, California.

Shirley Temple Net Worth $30 Million Date of Birth April 23, 1928 Place of Birth Santa Monica, California Nationality American Profession Actress, Singer, Dancer, Author, Diplomat

Early Life

Born Shirley Jane Temple on April 23, 1928, in Santa Monica, California, she was the daughter of a banker and a homemaker. Encouraged by her mother to develop her talents, Shirley began taking dance lessons at Meglin’s Dance School in Los Angeles at the age of three. Her career took off after being discovered by a casting director from Educational Pictures, leading to her early work in “Baby Burlesks,” a series of comedy shorts.

Also Read: What Was Ryan Mallett’s Net Worth When He Died?

Her big break came in 1934 with the Fox Film musical “Stand Up and Cheer!” From there, her career skyrocketed, and she starred in numerous films, often portraying roles that exemplified themes of goodness triumphing over evil. By 1935, she became the first child actor to receive a Juvenile Oscar.

Rise to Stardom

Shirley Temple became a household name after her breakthrough role in the 1934 film “Bright Eyes.” The movie, written specifically for her, showcased her singing talent with the famous song “On the Good Ship Lollipop,” which sold 500,000 copies of sheet music. Shirley went on to star in numerous other films, including “Curly Top,” “Our Little Girl,” “Poor Little Rich Girl,” “Dimples,” “The Littlest Rebel,” and “Heidi.” Many of these movies were among the highest-grossing films of their time.

Career in Politics and Diplomacy

After an unsuccessful run for Congress in 1967, Shirley Temple transitioned into a diplomatic career. She served as the U.S. Ambassador to Ghana and later to Czechoslovakia. Throughout her life, Shirley was involved in various corporate boards, including those of Del Monte, The Walt Disney Company, and Bank of America.

Highest-Paid Child Star

During the peak of her career, Shirley Temple was one of the highest-paid actors globally, a remarkable achievement for a child. At just six years old, she signed a contract with Fox Films and starred in “Stand Up and Cheer!” Her earnings soon soared to $1,250 per week, equivalent to about $22,000 today. By the age of 14, Shirley had earned $3 million as a child actor, which would be roughly $34 million when adjusted for inflation.

Later Career

In the late 1930s and early 1940s, Shirley Temple continued to appear in prominent films, such as “Wee Willie Winkle” and “The Little Princess.” However, as she entered her teenage years, her popularity waned, and after a few less successful films, she retired from acting in 1950.

Shirley transitioned to television as the host and narrator of “Shirley Temple’s Storybook” from 1958 to 1961. Her political career began in earnest in the late 1960s, leading to several diplomatic appointments, including as U.S. Ambassador to Ghana and Czechoslovakia. She was also the first female Chief of Protocol, advising the President on diplomatic protocol.

Personal Life

Shirley Temple married twice; first to Army Air Corps Sergeant John Agar in 1945, with whom she had a daughter, and then to Charles Aiden Black in 1950. She and Charles had two children and remained married for 54 years until his death in 2005. Shirley passed away from complications related to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease on February 10, 2014, at the age of 85. She is buried at Alta Mesa Memorial Park in Palo Alto, California.

Real Estate

Shirley lived in Woodside, California, in a home valued at approximately $5 million at the time of her death. She also possessed a 9.54-carat blue diamond, a gift from her father in the 1940s. The diamond, known for its flawless quality, was sold from her estate in 2016 for an estimated $25–$35 million.

Shirley Temple Net Worth

Shirley Temple net worth is $30 million.