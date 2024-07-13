What Is Lorenzo Lamas’ Net Worth In 2024?

Lorenzo Lamas, the American actor famed for his roles in the 1980s soap opera “Falcon Crest,” the 1990s crime drama “Renegade,” and “The Bold and The Beautiful,” has a net worth of $2 million as of 2024. Despite his success in television, Lamas has faced financial difficulties, filing for bankruptcy multiple times, with the most recent filing in 2014. At that time, he declared debts of $322,000 and had no monthly income, owing $285,000 in taxes and $20,000 in spousal support.

Early Life

Lamas was born on January 20, 1958, in Santa Monica, California. His parents, Norwegian actress Arlene Dahl and Argentine actor Fernando Lamas, separated early in his life. His father later married swimmer and film star Esther Williams. Lamas grew up in Pacific Palisades, California, before moving to New York in 1971. He graduated from Admiral Farragut Academy in Pine Beach, New Jersey, in 1975.

Lorenzo Lamas Career

Lamas developed an interest in acting during his childhood, studying at Tony Barr’s Film Actors Workshop. He landed his first TV role in 1976 and had a minor part in the 1978 musical “Grease.” Throughout the late 1970s and early 1980s, he appeared in various television guest roles, including “Switch,” “Sword of Justice,” “Dear Detective,” “Fantasy Island,” and “The Love Boat.”

Falcon Crest

In 1980, Lamas secured the role of Lance Cumson in the prime-time drama series “Falcon Crest,” which aired on CBS from 1981 to 1990. His performance earned him a Golden Globe nomination and two Soap Opera Digest Awards. Notably, Lamas was the only actor to appear in all 227 episodes of the series.

Transition to Action Films

Towards the end of “Falcon Crest,” Lamas shifted to action films, leveraging his martial arts training. He starred in the “Snake Eater” trilogy (1989-1992), “Bounty Hunter” (1993), “Gladiator Cop” (1995), and “Terminal Justice” (1996), among other low-budget action movies in the early 1990s.

Renegade

In 1992, Lamas took on the role of Reno Raines in the syndicated series “Renegade,” which ran until 1997 and was broadcast in over 100 countries. This role became another significant part of his career, showcasing his interest in Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

In 2004, Lamas joined the cast of “The Bold and the Beautiful” as Hector Ramirez, staying with the show until 2006. He also performed in theater productions, including “The King and I,” “Dracula,” and “The Fantasticks.”

Throughout the 2010s, Lamas continued to secure roles in films and TV series such as “Big Time Rush,” “The Joe Schmo Show,” “Workaholics,” “Lucha Underground,” and “Jane the Virgin.” He participated in “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2015. Additionally, Lamas pursued a career as a helicopter pilot, providing scenic flights from Los Angeles to the Grand Canyon and working for HeliNY in New York City.

Personal Life

Lamas has been married five times and has six children. His marriages include Victoria Hilbert (1981-1982), Michele Cathy (1983-1985), with whom he had a son Alvaro and daughter Shayne, Kathleen Kinmont (1989-1993), Shauna Sand (1996-2002), with whom he had three daughters—Alexandra, Victoria, and Isabella—and Shawna Craig (divorced in 2018). In 2020, he began dating Kenna Scott, and they got engaged in February 2021.

Martial Arts Passion

Lamas developed a passion for martial arts in his youth. He started training in Taekwondo in 1979, earning a 3rd-degree black belt. He later trained in Karate, Jujitsu, Aikido, and Shotokan, earning black belts in each discipline.

