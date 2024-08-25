What Was Ryan Mallett’s Net Worth When He Died?

Ryan Mallett was a professional American football player who had an estimated net worth of $4 million at the time of his death. Mallett tragically passed away on June 27, 2023, at the age of 35 in a drowning accident. Despite a career filled with ups and downs, Mallett made a significant mark in both college and professional football.

High School and College Career

Ryan Mallett began his football journey at Texas High School in Texarkana, Texas, where he showcased his talent as a quarterback. In his senior year, he threw for 2,592 yards and 27 touchdowns, earning numerous accolades, including being named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Texas. His impressive high school performance caught the attention of top college scouts across the country.

Mallett initially enrolled at the University of Michigan in 2007, where he played as a backup quarterback during his freshman year. Following a coaching change at Michigan, Mallett transferred to the University of Arkansas. His time at Arkansas solidified his reputation as a talented quarterback with a strong arm. Under his leadership, the Razorbacks became a competitive force in the Southeastern Conference (SEC). In his junior year, Mallett threw for 3,869 yards and 32 touchdowns, earning Second-team All-SEC honors in both 2009 and 2010. He was also named the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Offensive MVP and won the Premier Player of College Football Trophy in 2010.

NFL Draft

Ryan Mallett entered the 2011 NFL Draft with high expectations but also concerns regarding his maturity and some off-field issues. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the third round, 74th overall. During his time with the Patriots, Mallett served as the third-string quarterback behind Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer, seeing limited action from 2011 to 2013. Despite limited playing time, Mallett was part of a team that won an AFC Championship as he served as a backup to Tom Brady.

Time with the Houston Texans

In 2014, Mallett was traded to the Houston Texans, reuniting with former Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who was then the Texans’ head coach. Mallett earned his first career start in Week 11 of the 2014 season, leading the Texans to a 23-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Unfortunately, his momentum was cut short due to a season-ending pectoral injury. Mallett returned to the Texans in 2015 but struggled with consistency on the field and faced several off-field issues, including being late to team meetings and missing a team flight. These incidents led to his release from the Texans in October 2015.

Baltimore Ravens and Later Career

In December 2015, Ryan Mallett signed with the Baltimore Ravens, where he served as a backup quarterback to Joe Flacco. While with the Ravens, Mallett saw limited action, mainly stepping in during injuries or decisive victories. He remained with the team until the end of the 2017 season when his contract expired. Mallett retired from professional football following his tenure with the Ravens.

Career Earnings

Throughout his NFL career, Ryan Mallett earned approximately $9 million in salary. His earnings included:

2011 : $375,000 (New England Patriots)

: $375,000 (New England Patriots) 2012 : $540,000 (New England Patriots)

: $540,000 (New England Patriots) 2013 : $645,000 (New England Patriots)

: $645,000 (New England Patriots) 2014 : $1,000,000 (Houston Texans)

: $1,000,000 (Houston Texans) 2015 : $2,500,000 (Houston Texans)

: $2,500,000 (Houston Texans) 2016 : $1,500,000 (Baltimore Ravens)

: $1,500,000 (Baltimore Ravens) 2017: $2,000,000 (Baltimore Ravens)

Ryan Mallett Net Worth

Ryan Mallett net worth was $4 million when he died.