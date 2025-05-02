Trump says he will revoke Harvard’s tax-exempt status

President Donald Trump on Friday re-upped his threat to strip Harvard University of its tax-exempt status, escalating a showdown with the first major college that has defied the administration’s efforts to crack down on campus activism.

“We are going to be taking away Harvard’s Tax Exempt Status,” Trump wrote on his social media site Friday morning from Palm Beach, Florida, where he is spending the weekend. “It’s what they deserve!”

The president has questioned the fate of Harvard’s tax-exempt status — which a majority of U.S.

colleges and universities have — ever since the school refused to comply with the administration’s demands for broad government and leadership changes, revisions to its admissions policy, and audits of how diversity is viewed on the campus. That prompted the administration to block more than $2 billion in federal grants to the Cambridge, Massachusetts, institution.

The Treasury Department directed a senior official at the Internal Revenue Service to begin the process of revoking Harvard’s tax-exempt status shortly after a social media post from Trump in mid-April questioning it, although the White House has suggested that the tax agency’s scrutiny of Harvard began before Trump’s public comments targeting the school.

The White House has also said any IRS actions will be conducted independently of the president. Federal tax law prohibits senior members of the executive branch from requesting that an IRS employee conduct or terminate an audit or investigation.

Trump’s battle against Harvard is part of the administration’s broader campaign to root out antisemitism on college campuses. But the White House also sees a political upside in the fight, framing it as a bigger war against elite institutions decried by Trump’s loyal supporters.

The “next chapter of the American story will not be written by The Harvard Crimson,” Trump said Thursday night in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where he delivered the commencement address at the University of Alabama. “It will be written by you, the Crimson Tide.”

The Harvard Crimson is that school’s student newspaper. The Crimson Tide refers to the Alabama school’s football program.

In addition to threatening Harvard’s tax-exempt status and halting federal grants, the Trump administration wants to block Harvard from being able to enroll international students.

