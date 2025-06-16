Who is Patrick Tito to take over as acting DIG Kenya Police

The Principal Assistant to Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police (DIG) Patrick Tito will act in the position following the stepping aside of Eliud Lagat.

Lagat stepped aside from his position on Monday following the death of Albert Ojwang in police custody on June 7. He said he stepped aside to allow investigations.

Kenya Police

He said he was sorry for the death of Ojwang.

“In the good and conscious thought of my role and responsibilities as The Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Service, and in view of the ongoing investigations on the unfortunate incident of the death of Mr.

Albert Ojwang, I have today opted to step aside from the office of the Deputy Inspector General – Kenya Police Service pending completion of investigations.”

“The functions of the office will henceforth be perfomed by my deputy until completion of the investigations.”

“I undertake to provide any support that may be required of me during the investigations of the unfortunate incident. I offer immense condolences to the family of Mr. Albert Ojwang for their great loss,” he said in a statement.

This was after he had met president William Ruto to asked him to step aside to allow the ongoing probe.

Lagat also met directors at police headquarters, Vigilance House to announce his departure on a temporary basis pending the probe ongoing by among others the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

Who is Tito?

He is a career police officer.

Tito took over the position as the Principal Assistant to the DIG in March 2025.

He had been the Nyanza Regional Police Commander before he was moved to Vigilance House in Nairobi and named Principal Assistant to Lagat.

This follows the retirement of former PA to DIG Miriam Muli in February 2025.

As the PA to the DIG, Tito has been the main driver of the service in many ways.

As the PA advises the DIG on many operational matters.

He goes to a familiar territory.

He had served former police bosses as a PA in the same office.

They include Maj Gen (Rtd) Hussein Ali, Mathew Iteere, David Kimaiyo and Joseph Boinnet.

He was then moved to the diplomatic police unit, railways and later to Nyanza where he has served for almost a year.

Many insiders say he is fit for the position, for now.