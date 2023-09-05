Why China Will Dominate The World Of Tech

In a recent interview on Al Jazeera Digital’s program On The Record, Paddy Cosgrave, the CEO of the renowned technology conference Web Summit, shared his insights on the changing landscape of the global technology industry.

He predicted that China would emerge as a dominant force in technology over the next decade, signaling a shift away from the traditional dominance of Western countries.

Cosgrave began by acknowledging the historical leadership of the United States in driving technological advancements, stating, “For 50 years advances within technology were driven by the United States…”

However, he pointed out that the past decade has witnessed a significant dispersion of technological capabilities to other parts of the world, signaling a change in the status quo.

The CEO expressed confidence in China’s future role, asserting, “In the coming decade, China will dominate technology because it has focused intensively on the important partnership between the public and private sectors with stunning results.”

He emphasized that China’s deliberate and strategic approach to fostering collaboration between these sectors had yielded remarkable outcomes.

Cosgrave did not shy away from critiquing the response of Western countries to this shift, remarking, “The United States and European countries find it difficult when companies from elsewhere in the world outcompete them.”

His words underlined the challenges faced by Western nations in adapting to the changing dynamics of the global tech industry.

Web Summit, co-founded by Cosgrave, has evolved significantly in recent years. He highlighted that the event, which originally attracted primarily European and North American audiences, has witnessed a transformative shift.

“The changes over the past five years have been stark with the rise of participation from the Arab world,” he stated, emphasizing the growing influence of the Middle East in the tech sector.

Cosgrave also discussed Web Summit’s plans for the future, mentioning that Qatar is set to host the event in 2024. He believes that this edition of Web Summit will serve as a platform to demonstrate the global importance of the Middle East as a technology market.

“[It will] show them that this is an incredibly important market. You can’t not be here,” he concluded.

