Why Illicit Brew Still Thrives in Nairobi – Report

A new security report by the Ministry of Interior and National Administration has revealed the key reasons why illicit brew continues to thrive in Nairobi despite ongoing government crackdowns.

The Jukwaa La Usalama report, released recently, shows that major gaps still exist in efforts to curb the illegal alcohol trade in the capital.

According to the report, chiefs in Nairobi said their efforts are often frustrated because offenders are released by police soon after arrest.

“For example, in Nairobi, chiefs reported that offenders involved in illicit brewing are often released by the police because only police officers are authorized to present suspects in court. This disconnection between administrative officers and law enforcement weakens accountability and hampers local efforts to contain the vice,” the report states.

The report also highlights challenges in other regions.

In the North Rift, enforcement has been slowed down by the lack of government chemists, delaying the testing of seized alcohol and making it difficult to build strong cases for prosecution.

Political interference was also cited as a major factor enabling the illegal trade. The report indicates that corruption among some security officers continues to undermine the fight against illicit alcohol. Some officers allegedly protect illegal bar operators or leak information ahead of enforcement operations, allowing offenders to evade arrest.

At the same time, the report reveals that Nairobi hosts more than 130 criminal gangs. It notes that gangs are a widespread challenge in Nairobi, Kakamega, Busia, Bungoma, Vihiga, Kisii, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Tana River, Trans Nzoia, Mombasa, Murang’a, and Machakos counties, further complicating security efforts in the affected regions.