Why KQ Staffer Was Detained and Released In DRC Released

A Kenya employee who had been detained by the Democratic Republic of Congo Military Intelligence Unit is finally free after a two-week detention.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei made the announcement Monday evening after negotiations.

According to the PS, Lydia Mbotela, a KQ manager working in the DRC, was released after negotiations facilitated by Kenya’s Military Attaché and Charge d’affaires.

“Deeply grateful to inform that Lydia Mbotela, KQ Manager in DRC, has just been released by the authorities in Kinshasa,”PS Sing’oei wrote on social platform X on Monday.

“I commend the team at our Mission: our Military Attaché, the FRO and the Charge d’affaires, for this incredible work of negotiating our compatriot’s release.”

Last month, KQ Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka confirmed the staffers’ arrests in a media statement, saying the two were apprehended by the Military Intelligence Unit in Kinshasa for “missing customs documentation on valuable cargo.”

Kilavuka, on the other hand, faulted Kinshasa authorities for arresting the duo, claiming that they were being held in violation of a court order, and that the cargo in question had not been uplifted or accepted by KQ.

As the situation deteriorated, KQ suspended its flights to Kinshasha, stating in a statement that it was unable to provide its services effectively without its employees.

Kilavuka later announced the resumption of the flights to Kinshasa.

“We want to reiterate that our employees are innocent and were only carrying out their duties in strict adherence to the laid-out procedures. We stand by their innocence and will continue to support them.”

“With the necessary ground support in place, we are pleased to announce that Kenya Airways will resume flights to Kinshasa on 8 May 2024. We look forward to serving our valued customers once again,” he said.

It has emerged the borne of contention was about USD8 million that was to be flown to Kenya from DRC.

The money belonged to a local bank and went missing from the airport before the local officials arrived to claim it.

It was being shipped to Kenya, where it was to be exchanged with new ones because large part of it was becoming old.

But the money allegedly went missing from the airport before it could be admitted into the airline as a cargo and before the military officials arrived. It was apparently picked up by other security agents or imposters in the country.

This prompted the move to detain the two workers. In the process, Kenya Airways suspended flights to Kinshasa while demanding the release of the two.

Kinshasa gave in to the demands to release the workers before the flights would be resumed.

The security officials there suspected the money was being used to fund resurgence there. The matter is still under investigation. Kenya and DRC have not had good relationship under President William Ruto.