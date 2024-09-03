Why Meru Church Was Torched – Police 

Police have revealed the details behind an arson incident at the East African Pentecostal churches of Kenya- Kianjai branch in Meru County.

Police investigations have established that one Pastor Daniel Mururu has been allegedly coercing his female congregants to engage in sexual acts.

“The Pastor allegedly has been ordering stripping naked of women and girls, shaving their pubic hairs, sucking their breasts and having sex with the said women and girls in the church,” read a police report in part.

Statements recorded by 23 witnesses revealed a minor aged 17 had fallen prey to the pastor and is already five months pregnant.

“More than seven women aged between 17 years and 70 years further allege to have fallen victim to the Pastor and his church elders whereby they were indecently assaulted by sucking their breasts, shaving their pubic hairs and inserting fingers into their private parts,” added the report.

Officers believe that the suspected pastor, together with church elders have been allegedly running a cult that has been manipulating their followers into engaging in heinous acts.

The church leaders are said to have threatened congregants with “sickness and barrenness in case they defy the Pastor’s orders and prophesies.”

Further investigations into the incidents are ongoing.

Officers have further dismissed earlier reports that the arson incident was as a result of a land dispute.

A team is now investigating leaders of a church in Meru after residents torched it in anger accusing them of allegedly leading a cult.

It is alleged that the pastor and the elders of the said church are running a cult.

They are accused of radicalising their followers compelling, inducing and causing them to engage in indecent acts.