Why NACADA Shut Down Githunguri Rehab

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has shut down Ahadi Rehabilitation Center in Githunguri, Kiambu County after discovering shocking conditions during an unannounced inspection.

The raid was carried out by NACADA’s Compliance and Enforcement team in partnership with public health officials. What they found was alarming — patients were living in filthy and unsafe conditions with no access to proper medical care.

Several clients at the centre were visibly sick but had not received any treatment. The dormitories were overcrowded and had torn, dirty mattresses, while the toilets were unhygienic and posed serious health risks. The kitchen, where food for the patients was prepared, was in a deplorable state, with poor storage that risked disease outbreaks. Investigators also found that the facility had no qualified medical or counselling staff on site.

“This isn’t just substandard — it’s criminal exploitation of vulnerable Kenyans,” said NACADA CEO Dr. Anthony Omerikwa during the operation. “We will not tolerate so-called rehab centres that act like warehouses for people instead of helping them heal.”

Dr. Omerikwa announced that NACADA is launching nationwide inspections to shut down illegal rehab centres that take advantage of desperate families. He noted that while Kenya has only 139 accredited rehabilitation facilities out of the 255 inspected, serving about 3.2 million people struggling with substance use, the quality of care must not be compromised.

“Recovery must happen with dignity, not in such conditions,” he said, adding that those operating unlicensed facilities would face legal action.

Following the closure, NACADA safely moved the affected patients to approved rehabilitation centres and contacted their families to assist in the transfer process. The authority urged the public to confirm the licensing status of any rehabilitation centre before enrolling their loved ones. Suspected illegal operations can be reported via NACADA’s toll-free line 1192.

This crackdown comes amid rising concern over the growing number of unregulated rehab centres in the country. Studies indicate that nearly one in four private treatment facilities operate without proper licenses.