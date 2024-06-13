Why Slain Londiani OCS Shot Makadara Magistrate Monica Kivuti

Details have emerged on what prompted Londiani Officer Commanding Police Station (OCS) to shoot and seriously wound a magistrate at the Makadara Law court before he was killed by his colleagues.

Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto, 55 was shot and killed by his colleagues at the court on Thursday afternoon soon after he had attacked and wounded the principal magistrate Monica Kivuti.

He had travelled from his work station in Londiani, Kericho to attend a court case where his ailing wife Jenniffer Wairimu, 48 years was an accused.

This is in a case of obtaining money by false pretense amounting to Sh2.9 million. The woman had apparently pleaded to be released out on cash bail but the magistrate turned down the plea.

This is after she absconded court sessions over sickness. And when she appeared on Thursday, her bail terms were canceled and the magistrate ordered she be remanded at the Langata Women’s prisons.

This according to police angered Kipruto who sneaked into the the court through the magistrates door and fired shots towards Kivuti injuring her on the chest and left hip. His colleagues who were present fired at the senior officer and killed him in the tent that works as a court.

In the process three other officers were injured. One of them was hit in a he left eyed another in left leg and a third one in left hand. All the injured were rushed to hospital in stable condition.

A jericho pistol belonging to the slain officer was recovered at the scene, police said. Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said the injured were in stable in hospital.

“We are reviewing various measures following the drama to ensure safety for all,” he said.

The judiciary said they are saddened and shocked by the shooting.

Chief Registrar Winfrida Mokaya said during an open court session the Magistrate cancelled the bond for an accused person who had jumped bond and had failed to offer satisfactory explanations for jumping bond.

“Immediately this decision was pronounced, a person shot at the Magistrate and injured her on the hip. Police Officers in the scene responded and neutralized the shooter, and the Magistrate was rushed to hospital for treatment,” she said.

She assured all Judicial Officers, Staff and Court Users of their safety and security in all our premises. We will enhance our security protocols for civilians visiting our courts as well as security officers who visit courts in circumstances that do not require them to be armed.