Why There Is Conflict Between NPS and NPSC

A parliamentary committee has linked the ongoing conflict between the National Police Service (NPS) and the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) to unclear interpretations of the Constitution.

The Committee on Implementation of the Constitution, chaired by Caroli Omondi, said the standoff is rooted in confusion over the roles of the Inspector General (IG) and the Commission as outlined in Articles 245 and 246 of the Constitution.

Lawmakers warned that the dispute could undermine the unity and effectiveness of the police service if left unresolved.

Article 245 gives the IG command of the police service, including policy implementation, deployment of officers, and coordination of operations.

On the other hand, Article 246 gives the NPSC responsibility for recruitment, promotions, transfers, training, and discipline within the service.

Tensions have recently risen over funding for new police recruitment.

The NPSC accused the NPS of taking over the budget, which it says undermines its independence in overseeing recruitment.

Another major sticking point is the control of the payroll, with the Commission insisting it is their mandate, while the IG argues that surrendering it would weaken his authority.

The committee, which met both parties on Tuesday, said it will hold more consultations with key stakeholders before presenting recommendations to Parliament for a final decision.