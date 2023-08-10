Why Traffic Operations Were Moved Back to Commandant in Reorganization

Police authorities have reorganised the traffic department.

Traffic police operations and command that were initially devolved and put under the county commanders in the country were reverted back to the commandant.

Inspector General of police Japhet Koome made the revelations of the reorganization during a meeting with senior officers at the National Police Service Training College in Kiganjo Tuesday.

Sources said the move was informed by reports of rampant corruption and confusion at various levels in management of traffic.

The changes will see traffic operations moved back its headquarters along Thika Road, Nairobi.

The operations had in 2016 been devolved and put under the county commanders in what officials say has failed in the goals set.

Officials said then the decentralization was aimed at ensuring better management of affairs.

But it has since emerged the move cannot work.

This is after officials complained some commanders were deploying non-traffic officers to the roles of managing traffic operations.

Other insiders explained traffic officers were not managing their operations well as they are uncoordinated.

During the meeting at Kiganjo, Koome told the senior officers to listen to their juniors and advise them accordingly and the commanders to stop taking alcohol with their juniors.

In the reorganization of the traffic operations, the County and divisional traffic officers will now report to the traffic commandant.

The current traffic commandant is Mary Omari.

In the new arrangements, traffic headquarters will now also manage research, government vehicle unit, and check unit, highway patrol, driving schools, and National Transport and Safety Authority officers, formulation of policies and organization of courses for officers at various levels.

The officers will also manage axle load unit and weighbridges, government vehicle check unit, northern corridors, government accident investigation unit, airports and other ports.

The move was praised by many police commanders who said it will make management and operations easy.

