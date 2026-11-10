Why US embassy in Nairobi will close on Wednesday

The United States Embassy in Nairobi will remain closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, in observance of Veterans Day, a federal holiday in the US.

In a notice, the embassy informed members of the public that its offices would not be open for services on the day.

“The U.S. Embassy will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, in observance of Veterans Day,” the notice read.

Veterans Day is observed annually on November 11 to honour military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

The holiday recognises all American veterans, both living and deceased, who served during wartime or peacetime, with particular emphasis on expressing gratitude to living veterans for their service.

It honours members of the US Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard.

Veterans Day is often confused with Memorial Day, which is observed in May and specifically honours military personnel who died while serving in the US Armed Forces.

The national holiday is marked through memorial services, wreath-laying ceremonies, parades and flag-raising events across the United States.

An official memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony are held at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.