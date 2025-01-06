Will Arnett Net Worth

Will Arnett, the celebrated Canadian actor, voice-over artist, and producer, boasts an impressive net worth of $45 million. Renowned for his charismatic performances and distinctive voice, Arnett first captivated audiences with his portrayal of Gob Bluth on the critically acclaimed sitcom Arrested Development. The show originally aired on Fox from 2003 to 2006 and later enjoyed a revival on Netflix from 2013 to 2019.

In addition to his television success, Arnett has made a significant mark on the film industry. His credits include blockbuster hits like Blades of Glory, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and The Lego Batman Movie, where he famously lent his voice to Batman. Beyond acting, Arnett serves as the host of the hit competition series LEGO Masters. Collectively, films featuring Arnett have grossed over $3.5 billion worldwide, cementing his status as a Hollywood heavyweight.

Arnett has also ventured into production, co-creating and executive producing series such as Running Wilde and Flaked. His voice work extends to the beloved animated Netflix series BoJack Horseman, where he played the titular character.

Early Life

Born on May 4, 1970, in Toronto, Canada, Will Arnett is the son of Edith and Emerson James Arnett. Encouraged by his mother to explore acting, Arnett pursued his passion by studying at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York.

However, his early career was fraught with challenges. Arnett landed roles in several pilots and shows that were either short-lived or never aired. Despite setbacks, he persevered, eventually landing his breakout role in Arrested Development. This success marked a turning point, earning him an Emmy nomination and establishing him as a comedic force.

The Lucrative World of “SmartLess” Podcast

In recent years, Arnett’s podcast SmartLess, co-hosted with Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, has become one of his most lucrative endeavors. The podcast’s blend of humor, candid conversations, and celebrity guests has garnered a massive following.

In 2021, Amazon acquired exclusive distribution rights for the podcast in a deal reportedly worth between $60 million and $80 million. In January 2024, Sirius XM Holdings upped the ante, agreeing to host the podcast for three years in a deal valued at $100 million. This venture has significantly bolstered Arnett’s earnings, marking a new chapter in his career.

Iconic Roles

Arnett’s career is punctuated with a mix of critically acclaimed performances and commercial successes. His role in Arrested Development earned him a cult following, and he continued to shine in films like Let’s Go to Prison, Blades of Glory, and Semi-Pro.

On television, he has displayed remarkable versatility, guest-starring in series like 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation while headlining shows such as Running Wilde and The Millers. His voice acting prowess is showcased in animated hits like The Lego Movie franchise and the cult-favorite BoJack Horseman.

Personal Life

Arnett’s personal life has seen its share of ups and downs. He married actress Amy Poehler in 2003, and the couple, who share two children, collaborated on several projects before their divorce in 2016. In 2020, Arnett welcomed a third child with girlfriend Alessandra Brawn.

Arnett has also made strategic investments in real estate. Notably, he purchased and developed a modern Beverly Hills home in 2013, which he sold in 2021 for nearly $8 million. Later that year, he acquired a new property in Beverly Hills for $16.4 million.

