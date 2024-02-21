Will Reeve Siblings: A Look at the Diverse Journeys of the Actor’s Siblings

Will Reeve is an actor and journalist, born on June 7, 1992, in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

He is the youngest child of the late actors Christopher Reeve and Dana Reeve.

Will gained recognition through his roles in films such as In the Gloaming and The Brooke Ellison Story, both projects involving his father, Christopher Reeve, as director.

Will has pursued a career in journalism, serving as a correspondent for ABC News since 2018.

Additionally, he is a member of the Board of Directors at the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, which focuses on improving the quality of life for individuals living with spinal cord injuries and related disabilities.

Siblings

Will has two half-siblings from his father’s first marriage with Gae Exton, Matthew Reeve and Alexandra Reeve Givens.

Matthew was born on December 20, 1979. He is a film producer and director, known for his work on documentaries and short films.

Alexandra was born on November 17, 1983. She is a lawyer and advocate for disability rights, following in the footsteps of her parents who were both active in the same field.

Matthew Reeve

Matthew has worked on several documentaries and short films, including Christopher Reeve: Hope in Motion, which he produced and directed.

The film won the Communicator Award for Excellence in documentary filmmaking and was nominated for an Emmy.

Matthew has also served on the board of directors of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation since 2006, and he has run the New York City Marathon to raise money for spinal cord injury research.

Alexandra Reeve

Alexandra currently serves as the President and CEO of the Center for Democracy & Technology, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization focused on protecting civil rights and civil liberties in the digital age.

Before joining CDT, Alexandra held various positions, including serving as the founding Executive Director of the Institute for Technology Law & Policy at Georgetown University and as Chief Counsel for Intellectual Property and Antitrust on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Alexandra also sits on the Board of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation.

She received her Bachelor of Arts from Yale University and her Juris Doctorate from Columbia University School of Law.

Who was Christopher Reeve?

Christopher Reeve was an American actor, film director, producer and activist.

He was born on September 25, 1952, in New York City, and grew up in Princeton, New Jersey and died on October 10, 2004.

Reeve is best known for his role as Superman in the 1978 film and its sequels.

He also appeared in a number of other films, including Somewhere in Time, Deathtrap and The Remains of the Day.

In 1995, Reeve was paralyzed from the neck down after a horse riding accident.

He became an advocate for spinal cord injury research and established the Christopher Reeve Paralysis Foundation (now the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation) to help fund research projects.

Reeve also remained involved in television work, with the starring role in a 1998 update of Rear Window and the direction of The Brooke Ellison Story among his credits.

Over the course of his career, Reeve received a BAFTA Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, an Emmy Award, and a Grammy Award.

Will Reeve’s career

Will started his journalism career as a sports reporter, joining ESPN’s SportsCenter as a correspondent in 2015.

He later transitioned to ABC News, where he reports for various platforms and shows, including Good Morning America, World News Tonight with David Muir, Nightline, ABC News Live and ABC News Radio.

In addition to his journalism career, Will has also been involved in acting, with credits in TV movies such as In the Gloaming and The Brooke Ellison Story, both of which were directed by his father, Christopher Reeve.

Will is also a board member of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to finding treatments and cures for paralysis caused by spinal cord injury and other neurological disorders.