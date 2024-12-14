Will Smith Denies Links to Diddy’s Scandalous ‘Freak-Off’ Parties

Actor Will Smith has firmly denied online rumors linking him to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ infamous “Freak-Off” parties, events alleged to have involved criminal activities, including sex trafficking.

Speaking during a performance at The Observatory North Park in San Diego on Thursday, the 56-year-old star addressed the viral memes and speculation.

“I see the memes. Some of it’s funny,” Smith joked, according to footage obtained by TMZ. “But let me say this very clearly: I don’t have [anything] to do with Puffy. Y’all can stop all them memes and all that [nonsense]. I ain’t been nowhere near no damn ‘Freak-Off.’”

Adding humor to his rebuttal, Smith said, “I do enough of my own [stuff]; I don’t need to be in other people’s [stuff].”

He also quipped, “I don’t even like baby oil,” referencing reports of thousands of bottles of lubricant discovered by federal agents during raids on Combs’ properties.

While Smith has been spotted with Combs at public events in the past, including the 2008 premiere of Hancock and a Miami party in 2004, he emphasized that he was never involved in any inappropriate activities.

Combs, 55, is currently facing serious legal battles, including federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for prostitution. If convicted, the music mogul could face life in prison.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing over 120 of Combs’ alleged victims in civil suits, has claimed there are additional high-profile figures connected to the scandal.

During an October press conference, Buzbee stated, “The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs. It’s a long list, and the names will shock you.”

This week, Buzbee alleged that Jay-Z raped a 13-year-old girl in 2000, following an incident involving Combs. Jay-Z has vehemently denied the allegations and filed for the lawsuit’s dismissal.

As the legal proceedings unfold, other celebrities who were seen at Combs’ parties, including Ashton Kutcher, Kevin Hart, and Jennifer Lopez, have remained silent on the matter.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges, is set to stand trial on May 5. He has denied all allegations and continues to fight multiple civil lawsuits tied to the scandal.