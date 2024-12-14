Jay-Z And Diddy Accuser Admits To Inconsistencies In Rape Allegations

A woman who accused music moguls Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping her when she was 13 has admitted there are inconsistencies in her claims.

Speaking to NBC News on Friday, the Alabama woman, who has remained anonymous under the pseudonym Jane Doe, described the alleged incident as a “catastrophic event” but acknowledged errors in some of her statements.

The woman claimed the assault occurred after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards at a house party.

However, she admitted to discrepancies in her recollection, including the location of the alleged event and the involvement of other individuals.

Also Read: Jay-Z Denies Sexual Assault Allegations, Labels Lawsuit A ‘Blackmail Attempt’

For instance, she initially stated that her father picked her up that evening, but her father reportedly denied any memory of such an incident.

Images from the night in question show both Jay-Z and Combs at a nightclub that does not match the woman’s description of the venue. Additionally, she claimed to have spoken with musician Benji Madden at the party, but representatives for Madden confirmed that he was on tour in another state at the time.

Despite these inconsistencies, the woman has stood by her core allegations, saying, “What is clearest is what happened to me and the route I took to what happened to me.”

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has denied the allegations and called for the case to be dismissed. His lawyer, Alex Spiro, filed a request for an expedited dismissal, citing “severe ongoing harm to Mr. Carter’s reputation.” Spiro criticized the woman’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, for filing what he described as an unvetted and frivolous complaint.

Diddy, who is also facing multiple civil suits alleging sexual misconduct, has continued to maintain his innocence. A representative for Combs dismissed the claims, saying, “Another baseless accusation has been exposed.”